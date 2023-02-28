The city of Pacifica made its draft housing element available for public review on Friday. The milestone is one marker on the way toward plotting the next eight years of residential development in the city.
The housing element is a state-mandated plan to provide for housing across all income levels. The city is required by virtue of the Regional Housing Needs Determination to plan for an additional 1,892 housing units between 2023 and 2031. That is more than four times as much in this, the sixth iteration of the plan, as was required in the period ending in 2023.
Friday marked the beginning of a 30-day public review period. Citizens can comment on the plan by viewing it on the city’s updated webpage or in writing to the Planning Department, 540 Crespi Drive, Pacifica, 94044. Residents may email their thoughts to housing@pacifica.gov.
The city plans a joint City Council-Planning Commission study session on the draft at 6 p.m. on March 21 at the council chambers, 2212 Beach Blvd. Afterward, the housing element may be revised based on comments received. It ultimately heads to the state Department of Housing and Community Development for review.
The draft notes that current housing in Pacifica mirrors development in suburban locations across the country in the wake of World War II. New housing tracts spread rapidly through the 1970s. Eighty-five percent of the city’s current housing stock was built before 1980. There have been fewer than 400 units built since the turn of the century, which highlights the difficulties in reaching the new target of 1,892 in eight years.
The draft acknowledges the need for more affordable housing.
“The impact of housing inaffordability can be felt throughout Pacifica, and the community dialogue related to housing has shifted from decades past,” it says in the introduction.
The document contemplates a number of zoning changes authors think will be necessary to meet the target. It envisions housing on school land, Caltrans right of way, and the Sanchez Art Center property, among other places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.