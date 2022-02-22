The city of Pacifica is considering raising its sewer service charges, and the City Council will hold a public hearing on the matter.
The next steps are to give residents notice of the rate revision by Feb. 25, advertise a public hearing by March 30, hold a public hearing on April 11, and then adopt the ordinance of the rate revision on April 25.
Staff is recommending a 3.5 percent per year increase each year over the next five years for the rate to go from $903.06 to $1,072.55 in 2026-27 to cover wastewater operations, maintenance, capital projects, consumer price index increases and debt service, said Lisa Petersen, director of public works. Residential customers pay a rate per hundred cubic feet of water consumption subject to a minimum charge, Petersen said. Commercial customers pay a rate per hundred feet of water consumption multiplied by a strength factor based on the customer classification, Petersen said.
A study was done by Bartle Wells Associates to focus on the collection system and the Calera Creek Water Recycling Plant, said Petersen. Both operations are supported by ratepayer revenue, she said. The city’s sewer infrastructure needs capital replacement and maintenance, Petersen said.
The rates are increasing to address stormwater entering the system piping through age-related problem connectors, an increase in the amount of plant equipment replacement needed, and to augment the wastewater engineering staff by reclassifying one position to a higher-level manager position and adding one person, Petersen said.
The total cost of the proposed wastewater capital improvement program over the 10-year period will be $120 million, Petersen said.
For fiscal year 2021-22, $14 million has been budgeted to ensure operations of the plant and collection system to include plant operations and maintenance, collection system operations, consumer price index increases and debt service, Petersen said.
The city hopes to save money on wastewater operations and maintenance costs through investment in the capital improvement program, Petersen said. It is estimated the city treats 100 million gallons of unnecessary flow from stormwater mixed with sewage each year at an estimated cost of $700,000 per year or more, said Maria Aguilar, plant manager.
Another plant capital improvement program is to repair and upgrade its existing photovoltaic system to save $200,000 per year, said Aguilar. The aging ultraviolet disinfection system will be replaced, allowing savings in the range of $400,000 per year, Aguilar said.
For the collections system, the capital improvement program will increase by $6.9 million to address collection system repairs, by $300,000 to address the Linda Mar and Rockaway Pump Station, by $1 million to address the Sharp Park Pump Station, to assess the force main condition at a cost of $75,000 and $1.2 million increase to relocate the sewer mainline of San Francisco RV park, Aguilar said.
The vehicle storage and office facility project is delayed until 2029 as this is less critical, Aguilar said.
The rate study identifies the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project’s Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment as a cost-effective way to protect the sewer infrastructure and includes $40 million as the cost of relocating this infrastructure, Aguilar said.
The city is proposing a robust sewer repair and rehabilitation program over the next 10 years focused on the lower Linda Mar area and east Rockaway, Aguilar said.
The city is beginning a project at Linda Mar Pump Station to replace an aging electrical system, Aguilar said. The program includes improvement to the electric improvement completion, pump replacement and screen rebuild at the Linda Mar Pump Station in fiscal year 2022-23 to 2026-27. It also includes odor control, mainline relocation and wet well improvements and screen rebuild at the Sharp Park and Rockaway pump stations, Aguilar said.
Forecasts for the collection system improvements in future years is projected at $48 million and includes sewer repair and rehabilitation of Vallemar and Fairway Park to address inflow and infiltration and to protect the Sharp Park sewer infrastructure, Aguilar said.
Because of the age of the plant, many of the existing systems have reached the end of their life cycle and major upgrades are needed. For a cost of $25 million from 2022-23 to 2026-27, the following work will be done: an ultraviolet disinfection system upgrade, plant supervisory control and data acquisition and programmable logic controller upgrade, plant photovoltaic system improvement, plant headworks feasibility and improvements, and plant electrical condition assessment and improvements, Aguilar said.
Forecasts for the plant’s improvements in future years from 2027-28 to 2031-32 are expected to cost $11 million and include continuation of the headworks improvements and the vehicle storage and office facility project, Aguilar said.
Wastewater engineering staff needs to be augmented in 2022-23 with a wastewater assistant/associate engineer position, Aguilar said. Other positions need to be reclassified from senior civil engineer to wastewater engineering manager at a cost of $350,000 annually, Aguilar said.
The city’s consultant projects a loan of $31.6 million is required in 2022-23 to fund the capital program, Petersen said. An additional $52.4 million is estimated to be required in 2026-27 primarily to fund the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project and other projects, Petersen said. The loan terms are estimated at 4 percent interest over 30 years, Petersen said. Staff will review other funding options such as the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act and other loans that can provide lower rates, Petersen said.
The average monthly rate for a single-family home is currently $94.07. The regional average is $96.70 based on the consultant’s survey, Aguilar said.
A capacity fee to hook up to the city’s sewer system is $3,825, Aguilar said. The city’s consultant recommends that be increased to $12,391, Aguilar said.
Pacifica currently does not charge sewer capacity fees for accessory dwelling units, Aguilar said. To comply with state law, the city’s consultant recommends charging $7,826, Aguilar said.
