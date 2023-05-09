▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., May 8
▸ Present: Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus, Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mary Bier and Christine Boles
▸ Special presentations: Sylvia Tang, from San Mateo County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, spoke to the council to promote Mental Health Awareness Month. She shared several events the community can attend, including a scam prevention seminar for older adults on from noon to 2 p.m. on May 15 and 31 at the Doelger Senior Center in Daly City. Additional events include a picnic and history tour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 20 at Quarry Park in El Granada and the Coastside Community Wellness Festival, from 1 to 4 p.m. on May 20 at a location to be determined. Visit SMCHealth.org/MHM for more details.
▸ The council celebrated Rich Russitano Sr.’s retirement from his role as administrator at the local Moose Lodge. He has been a part of the lodge since 1980. He notably increased membership from 300 to 1,000 individuals under his leadership and donated over $60,000 a year to local community organizations. Beckmeyer, who is a member of the lodge, expressed her gratitude to Russitano for his services to the community. Russitano thanked his wife, Debbie, for her support over the years as he addressed the community from the podium.
▸ Public comments:
▸ Lynn Adams from the Pacific Beach Coalition reported that 1,685 volunteers attended the beach cleanup on Earth Day collecting more than 4,000 pounds of trash that included 12,000 cigarette butts. “That’s kind of a typical Earth Day,” said Adams.
▸ Irene Lee asked for the council not to define eucalyptus, Monterey pine or cypress as heritage trees due to their status as invasive species. She asked the council to instead consider replacing them with coastal redwood which are native to the area.
▸ Maria Sarasua will be sworn in as police chief at the Pacifica council chambers at 3 p.m. today. The public is invited to attend. Sarasua, who will be the first woman to lead the department, said she was excited to “lead the brave men and women of the Pacifica Police Department.”
▸ Strategic Planning: Facilitator Greg Larson went over the results of the March 4 and April 11 workshops during which the city’s strategic plan was made with council and community feedback. The strategic plan identifies projects the city wants to complete over the next 10 years. For additional information on the goals and strategies that comprise the strategic plan refer to the Tribune’s coverage of the April 11 City Council meeting. Some of the language in the strategic plan was amended slightly before it passed with a unanimous vote, with Larson congratulating members of the council and city staff on their achievement.
▸ Water system improvement loan: IBank, which finances infrastructure projects, will lend the city of Pacifica $21 million with a 30-year fixed interest rate of 4.36 percent to partially finance the five-year wastewater capital and improvement program. The city must finalize the funding agreement by May 22 to get the rates described. Projects include replacing the ultraviolet water treatment equipment and repairing the outdated Linda Mar sewer systems. The council voted to agree to the interest rate and the finalization process moved forward.
▸ Pacifica Business Improvement District: The council unanimously approved a resolution for the city to replace the Pacifica Chamber of Commerce as the managing agency. The public will be able to attend a June 12 meeting to amend the Business Improvement District followed by a July 10 hearing that will allow for testimony for and against the resolution. Both events will be held at the Pacifica council chambers beginning at 7 p.m.
▸ Budget status session No. 2: Assistant City Manager Yulia Carter presented the budget update to the council. The projected budget for the next fiscal year is $70,787,365 compared to 2022’s $79,556,018. Most of these funds are acquired through property taxes. Some of it will be spent on city projects including resurfacing roads, repairing the civic and community centers, painting and repairing several firehouses, fixing the roof at the wastewater plant, upgrading the storm drain and pump systems and creating new pathways at Frontierland Park among many others. Budget strategies were identified and a revised version of the plan will return to the council in early June.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
