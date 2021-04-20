The Pacifica City Council resolved last week to collaborate on safe parking solutions for RV residents. Meanwhile, Pacifica Resource Center used private funds to host two RV residents at the San Francisco RV Resort, said Anita Rees, director of PRC.
In the weeks since the Pacifica Police Department began enforcing the city’s overnight parking ban, some RV residents have been housed while others simply left the city, said Rees. She said she counted 25 RVs before the ban and recently counted nine.
“Five said they were just passing through. Others had a connection to Pacifica. Others stayed without a connection,” she said. “Some declined our help at first, but we saw more when they were getting parking tickets.”
PRC has two spots for RVs at San Francisco RV Resort on Palmetto Avenue. There are restrictions as to the type of vehicle allowed there.
“We are using private funds during COVID-19 to cover the cost of their stays,” Rees said. “In addition to our funding constraints, the resort has been cautious to rent no more than two vehicles for us. And the city has not leased any spaces.
“(People in RVs) have to look for housing in three to four months, whatever their long-term housing goal,” she said. “PRC is providing access to all the same resources. It works. It’s an initial investment for a longer-term solution for them to not be on the street anymore.”
Collaborating on the feasibility of a safe parking program are the city of Pacifica, San Mateo County, PRC and owners of large properties in or near Pacifica.
City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said for years City Council’s goals included addressing affordable housing, mental health issues and investigating strategies related to homelessness. This led to the Unhoused in Pacifica Task Force working in partnership with PRC to study the issue of a safe parking program for those housed in RVs. But, in 2020, the study determined the city owned no such appropriate property and could not find an affordable property to purchase, Woodhouse said.
As a next step, City Council directed staff to open a dialogue with the San Francisco RV Resort to gauge interest in leasing or selling a portion for a safe parking program. The county is also interested in expanding service to those living in RVs, said Woodhouse.
“The city, county and SFRV are moving forward to appraise the SFRV, though at this point the county and SFRV have not committed to any action other than an appraisal,” he said.
At the goal-setting workshop last month, council members directed the city manager to work with other agencies to encourage proactive efforts to evaluate a safe parking program, Woodhouse said.
Three speakers addressed City Council. Gloria Stofan, a member of Pacifica Housing 4 All, said she was very pleased to see this item on the agenda.
“The Unhoused in Pacifica Task Force has models to evaluate safe parking. Take action,” she said. “Be a part of the solution. San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley is willing to help. Stable homes make for a healthy community.”
Chris Redfield cautioned the council members about setting up a financial drain for Pacifica.
“Support this only if the county is the sole financier,” he said.
Suzanne Moore said she was grateful for any progress. “I’m encouraged about evaluating safe parking. Provide that leadership,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.