Tina Wehrmeister, Pacifica’s assistant city manager and director of the Planning Department, has announced she would be leaving the city’s employ to work in the private sector. Her final day working with the city will be April 1.

Wehrmeister has been with the city of Pacifica since 2015 as the planning director. She was promoted to assistant city manager/planning director in 2020.

She was the conceptual design project manager for the new Pacifica Libraries project and is credited with securing more than $650,000 in grants and in-kind donations for planning initiatives related to housing and adaptation planning.

She led Planning Department initiatives about sea level rise and the update of the Local Coastal Land Use Plan. She led Plan Pacifica, which is the city’s main planning portal. Wehrmeister developed and implemented cannabis regulations, updates to the accessory dwelling unit regulations, and Let’s Talk Housing meetings.

City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said he is evaluating his options with respect to replacing Wehrmeister.

“Ms. Wehrmeister’s incredible planning and city-wide contributions, public service excellence and dedication to the organization and the community will be missed in Pacifica,” he wrote in an email to the Tribune. “Over her seven-year tenure, she has brought a level of planning expertise and professionalism to the Planning Department never before seen in Pacifica …

“I have begun evaluating process options for handling the assistant city manager and planning director functions and will announce next steps in the near future,” he wrote.

Planning Commissioners said they would miss her.

“While it sounds like Tina is moving on to an amazing opportunity and I’m happy on that level, her departure is a huge loss for the city,” wrote Planning Commission Chair John Nibbelin in an email to the Tribune. “Tina is a consummate professional and she goes about her work with skill, courtesy and tact.”

Nibbelin said he started as planning commissioner about the same time Wehrmeister started her work with the city, noting that she quickly earned his respect.

“Tina Wehrmeister’s departure is a loss for Pacifica city government,” wrote Commissioner James Godwin in an email to the Tribune. “She increased the professionalism and improved the processes of the Planning Department.” Godwin said he understood she had taken a position with Kaiser Permanente. “They will be lucky to have her; I am sorry to see her go.”

“I always felt she was prepared, thoughtful and detail-oriented,” wrote Commissioner Samantha Hauser in an email to the Tribune. “I think she made a lot of strides in the land-use document updates that we are currently working through. She knows a lot about Pacifica’s history and she will surely be missed.”

Wehrmeister’s compensation was $214,572 of which 10.5 percent is deducted for pension, Woodhouse said.

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

