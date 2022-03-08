The Pacifica City Council established a sustainable foodware ordinance in 2018 that sets standards, including limits on the use of plastic cutlery, stirrers and straws, and promotes the use of paper cups. The city code also bans the use of foam or solid polystyrene containers for food. Now those rules have been strengthened.
At its meeting on Feb. 28, City Council unanimously voted to adopt the county’s ordinance to prohibit all disposable single-use plastic serveware including cups, bowls, plates, takeout and delivery containers. The council added an amendment to the ordinance to require when dining with real plates and cutlery must be used.
City Council authorized the city manager to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the county for enforcement and education to take effect Oct. 1. The city is taking on the responsibility for education and outreach beginning June 2023.
The county’s ordinance requires accessories to be distributed by request only, unbundled as separate individual units, said Alyssa Barranti, management analyst. The county also prohibits open bins or containers for distribution of accessories and requires customers to request accessories from an employee, or have them available at a dispenser that only dispenses one item at a time with the exception of refillable bulk condiment dispensers, Barranti said.
The county ordinance went into effect March 2020, but due to the hardship caused by COVID-19, the county extended the start date to March 25, 2022, Barranti said. Now it will take effect when the new state laws take effect Oct. 1, Barranti said.
The county ordinance was amended on Feb. 8 to align with state laws mandating restrictions on the distribution of single-use foodware accessories and the sale and distribution of food packaging containers containing certain substances.
Accessories such as straws, stirrers, utensils, condiment cups and packets and napkins, shall be provided only when requested by the consumer, Barranti said. Takeout food delivery services that use digital ordering platforms shall provide clear options to customers to affirmatively request accessories, Barranti said.
Food facilities shall use nonplastic, compostable plates, bowls, cups and food trays, Barranti said. These items shall be certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute or by another third party approved by the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability to ensure the items break down in an industrial composting facility and are free of, or have minimal traces of, harmful fluorinated chemicals, Barranti said.
Some notable exceptions that will be allowed are disposable foodware made from aluminum, Barranti said. Plastic straws will be available upon request for those with certain medical needs, Barranti said.
The MOU with the county promotes consistency, Barranti said. Community lobbyists from several environmental organizations based in Pacifica wrote to city officials requesting the city adopt the county model with an additional requirement for reusable foodware when food is consumed on the premises, Barranti said. The suggested changes would exclude disposable paper food wrappers, sleeves, foil wrappers, paper napkins and paper tray liners for dine-in customers.
The city will be responsible to enforce the reusables requirement for dine-in food facilities, Barranti said. This will require operational changes to impacted restaurants, Barranti said. Pacifica will be the first in the county to adopt a reusables requirement for dine-in food facilities, said Alejandra Warren, of Plastic Free Future.
Councilmember Mike O’Neill asked how violations would be enforced. Assistant City Manager Tina Wehrmeister said it would be handled through code enforcement.
Many people spoke in favor of strengthening the ordinance to adopt the county’s ordinance and to add an amendment requiring real cutlery and plates when dining in a restaurant.
Kimberly Williams, of Surfrider, said she was in support of the MOU with the county and requiring real serveware for dining in restaurants.
The council members said more time would be needed before adopting the dining-in requirement.
“I like my real plates, but I think we could make this voluntary at this time because we don’t have grant money. I think restaurants have suffered through COVID-19,” said Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus.
