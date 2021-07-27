The city of Pacifica has modified its regulations for permitting accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units. The changes meet terms of an agreement relating to parking reached with the California Coastal Commission during a Planning Commission hearing July 19.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the changes to permitting and recommended City Council approve them, a necessary next step.
There are changing state regulations about a city’s ability to regulate such units, which provide additional housing on lots that already have existing homes. The city adopted ordinances to maintain consistency with state law. For those in the coastal zone, the California Coastal Commission certified Pacifica’s plans and a “reasonable accommodation” process, an ADA requirement, after 15 months of working with city staff, said Associate Planner Bonny O’Connor.
The city applied the same parking provisions to all ADUs in and out of the coastal zone. That exempted many ADUs from having to provide off-street parking spaces for the ADU or replacement parking spaces when a primary dweller’s required off-street parking is removed or reduced for the construction of the ADU, O’Connor said.
The Coastal Commission has been concerned that designating parking for ADUs or primary residences can reduce the availability of on-street parking spaces for visitors to shoreline destinations, O’Connor said. Its staff worked with the city to identify specific areas in the coastal zone that are within one-quarter mile walking distance from important coastal access points and aimed to preserve parking there, O’Connor said.
The modifications add a definition for Coastal Access Parking Area, which leads to other requirements, said O’Connor. It establishes that ADUs within that area require one parking space. It establishes that ADUs within that area that convert or reduce the garage parking for the primary dwelling must be replaced on-site in any configuration allowed. It establishes that ADUs outside the area maintain existing parking exemptions, which requires parking in only minimal situations.
ADUs in the coastal zone can still trigger a Coastal Development Permit, said O’Connor. That process would address any potential parking related impacts on coastal resources.
Staff worked to broaden where required off-street parking can be provided, said O’Connor.
The modifications to the ADU city ordinances are meant to protect coastal resources while meeting state and coastal act requirements that are meant to increase housing availability, O’Connor said.
The city established six findings for the approval of a reasonable accommodation. One states that the reasonable accommodation would not constitute a fundamental alteration of the city’s land use or zoning regulations, policies, procedures or practices, O’Connor said. The Coastal Commission’s position was that an additional finding was necessary to ensure such accommodations do not result in significant coastal resource impacts, said O’Connor.
