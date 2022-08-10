During the intense rains of Oct. 24, 2021, a Pacifica couple discovered that sewage was backing up into their Crespi Drive home. It flooded the floors and soaked the walls. Now the couple, Antonio and Silvia Buendia, are suing the city of Pacifica for damages related to the event.
The suit claims that the city was responsible for the damages to their home due to a blockage in the main sewer line that allowed raw sewage to flow through the lateral into the house. It accuses the city of “gross
negligence in the maintenance, repair, operation and control of the sewer system.”
The homeowners are asking for payment in excess of $25,000 in reparation for cleanup and reconstruction costs, interim housing expenses, replacement of personal items, emotional distress, attorney’s fees and additional damages.
The couple had been negotiating the issue with the city, but discussions stalled, leading to the suit, according to the complaint.
At press time, neither the city attorney nor the couple’s lawyer had responded to requests for comments.
The city faced flooding in several locations on that day after more than six inches of rain fell during the storm. Pacifica historically has trouble with stormwater infiltrating its sewage lines. City officials say the new 2.1 million-gallon equalization basin, built to reduce sewer overflows, did its job but was still overwhelmed by the amount of water. Runoff and sewer wastewater bubbled up through a manhole in Linda Mar at Peralta Road near Crespi Drive, and an overflow at the Linda Mar pump station sent effluent flowing into the ocean.
The Calera Creek Water Recycling Plant processed more than 17 million gallons that day, four times the normal flow.
Lisa Peterson, director of the Department of Public Works, noted that the lawsuit is not directly related to the more general storm flooding.
“There were no other homeowner sewer backups during that storm event that have been submitted to the city,” she said.
The city has acknowledged separately that its sewage and stormwater systems do need significant work that will prove costly.
The recently approved sewer rate increase — 3.5 percent per year over the next five years — includes funds to address the city’s longstanding problems in handling excess stormwater in the system. This includes “smoke testing” to identify leaking pipes and faulty connections, and replacing cracked sewer lines to make them water-tight and resistant to stormwater leaking in, according to Peterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.