City Council voted unanimously on Oct. 25 to fill five positions on the Economic Development Committee. The positions fill vacancies set to expire between 2023 and 2025.

Daisy Fong was selected for the term to expire in October 2023 and Nicholas Humann was appointed to fill the partial term to expire October 2024. Greta Sieglock, Robert Foster and Debbie Hirshlag were appointed to full four-year terms.

There were three openings on the Emergency Preparedness and Safety Commission. Feliks Gasanyan, Jay Crawford and Jeanne Salisbury were appointed to those terms, which expire in October 2025. 

Carl Nicolari was appointed to fill an opening on the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission. His term will expire in 2025.

The city received five applications for the Economic Development Committee, five for the Emergency Preparedness and Safety Commission and three for the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission.

 

