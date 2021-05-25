The hearing on the preliminary injunction brought by three advocacy organizations against the city of Pacifica challenging the constitutionality of the RV overnight parking ban ordinance occurs virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria for the Northern District of California.
Five plaintiffs, Sean Geary, Linda Miles, Jared Carr, Henry Bode and Stephen Sanders live in their RVs. They retained representation through the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California, Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County and Disability Rights Advocates in preparing their challenge to the Pacifica law.
Pacifica city attorney Michelle Kenyon presented the city’s opposition to plaintiff’s motion for a preliminary injunction and described the history of public hearings about RVs. The city held a hearing on the proposed RV ban on Dec. 9, 2019, when it heard complaints about safety concerns and vehicle lane width as RVs could block views at intersections and encroach into bike and vehicle lanes.
The city adopted the ban on Jan 27, 2020, and posted a list of streets where RV parking would not be permitted. Plaintiffs contend that list was vague; the city contends they must demonstrate it is vague in all its applications.
A declaration by city associate civil engineer Ryan Marquez, stating where it is safe to park an RV, is part of the city’s opposition filing. RVs parked on narrow roads and curves can constrict the travel lane and overhang bike lanes, Marquez said. In 2019, the city reviewed all roads in an assessment to determine which streets would be potentially prohibited for RVs due to line of sight issues. In 2020, more road segments were added and posted on the city website. Signs were placed where RVs should not park.
Marquez’s declaration states there are 4.72 miles of roads not prohibited, including Roberts Road and Seabowl Lane, Bradford Way, parts of Linda Mar Boulevard and parts of Oceana Boulevard.
Grayce Zelphin said in her support of plaintiffs’ case that Oddstad Boulevard between Terra Nova Boulevard and Linda Mar Boulevard measured 49 feet across, so RVs should be allowed there. And the same with Esplanade Avenue between West Manor Drive and Bill Drake Way. But Marquez said they were not wide enough due to the bus routes and bike lanes. James O’Shea said in his declaration in support of plaintiffs’ motion that Fairway Drive along the golf course is wide and straight, but it is not wide enough per the city’s assessment, Marquez stated. RVs are allowed on Ridgeway Drive, said Marquez.
The city maintains there are 4.72 miles of available roads and more than 500 parking spaces to legally park in and that plaintiffs may park where they choose. Living in their vehicles does not give them the constitutional right to stop the city from enforcing the RV parking ban. The city also claims plaintiffs cannot prove they will be irreparably harmed and public interest served if the injunction is granted.
Kenyon filed a declaration by Police Chief Dan Steidle in support of the city’s opposition. Steidle said officers warned RV parkers for two months before the RV parking ordinance was enforced with citations. The police department gave 91 warning citations with no fines and issued 157 citations with fines over seven months. Most, 69 of them, occurred in the first two weeks. They gave roughly 10 citations a week from October to December 2020. Only 16 have been issued in 2021. The payments received from those citations totaled $5,396. Some tickets have been reduced through an appeals process.
Kenyon’s brief states plaintiff Linda Miles was given a warning citation but not ticketed. She found a place to park, according to the city. Sean Geary received his last ticket in December 2020 and has found a safe place to live in his RV. Harry Bode received three tickets, the last on Oct. 5, 2020. He moved into an apartment, according to the brief. Plaintiff Stephen Sanders has not received a citation and moved to San Francisco. As a result, they are not irreparably harmed, the opposition states. Jared Carr claims to have received 29 tickets. He ignores all the tickets and continues to park on Oddstad Boulevard. That is his choice, the opposition states.
The “balance of equities” favors the city, Kenyon maintains, as the RV residents have choices, but the city needs to enforce the RV parking ban for safety reasons on narrow streets. Kenyon offered to meet and confer to assist plaintiffs to find parking.
The plaintiffs submitted a reply brief in support of their motion for a preliminary injunction. It states the city’s oversized vehicle ordinance relies on complaints from residents for enforcement and is therefore arbitrary. They claim the ordinance was enacted to keep RV residents from living there, and is not due to safety concerns about line of sight issues.
The plaintiffs say that at first the city aggressively enforced the ban to be able to provide an ongoing list to City Council about how many RVs remained in town. The city states there are 4.72 miles of road not designated as prohibited streets, but plaintiffs noted some of those are less than 40 feet wide or very steep and therefore not big enough for an RV, the reply brief states. The ordinance prohibits parking where an RV would encroach on a bike lane but those cases are inconsistent, and plaintiffs seek more information about where they can park, the brief states.
Since the filing of the motion for the preliminary injunction, the city added 12 more segments to its prohibited RV parking list, including two sections of Oddstad Boulevard and Terra Nova Boulevard. In July 2020, the city published an interactive map on its website created by engineer Ryan Marquez showing where the overnight RV parking ordinance would allow RVs but that was taken down at the request of City Manager Kevin Woodhouse, to the regret of Police Chief Steidle, the reply brief states.
The city argued the RV ordinance is a permissible time and place restriction. Plaintiffs agreed, but the ordinance cannot be used as a way to “run a lot of subjects out of town,” the reply brief states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.