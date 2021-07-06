The Pacifica City Council has extended a temporary moratorium on commercial tenant evictions for nonpayment of rent for tenants impacted by COVID-19. The vote at the June 28 meeting was unanimous.
The emergency order will expire on a date set by the governor, or sooner if council wishes, said Michelle Kenyon, city attorney.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect Pacifica commercial tenants from evictions during the pandemic, City Council adopted commercial eviction moratoriums on April 13, June 10 and Aug. 10 of last year, and Jan 25, 2021, said Kenyon.
That last ordinance is set to expire July 23, and a continuation is needed to protect commercial tenants in Pacifica from evictions for nonpayment of rent due to COVID-19 impacts, Kenyon said.
Typically, in order for a tenant to be evicted, the landlord must first provide a three-day notice to pay or vacate the premises, then file an unlawful detainer action, said Kenyon. The tenant usually has five days to respond and a judge will usually hear the case within 20 days. The landlord could obtain a writ of possession to be served on the tenant, Kenyon said.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, courts throughout California halted processing unlawful detainer proceedings for commercial and residential leases by emergency order by the Judicial Council,” said Kenyon.
The governor, through executive orders, suspended provisions of state law that would restrict local governments’ ability to impose prohibitions on residential or commercial evictions. The orders suspend state statutes that would preempt locally enacted protections for tenants who are unable to pay rent due to COVID-19, said Kenyon.
To answer a question from resident Remi Tan asking if there is a state fund to help landlords, Councilmember Mike O’Neill said to contact San Mateo County Economic Development Association and San Mateo County Strong.
