An operator at Pacifica Calera Creek water recycling plant

Adam Pardee / Tribune

Jimmy Alfaro, an operator in training, sits at a terminal at the Pacifica Calera Creek water recycling plant in Pacifica. The city has been reviewing salaries for some plant employees.

 By Adam Pardee

Some employee groups received more compensation and benefits as a result of a memorandum of understanding between the city of Pacifica and the Teamsters 856 Miscellaneous, Teamsters 856 Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Pacifica Police Officers Association. The raises were noted by Assistant City Manager Tina Wehrmeister at the Sept. 27 City Council meeting. 

The city also signed tentative agreements with the Pacifica Police Management and Police Supervisors and approved compensation and a benefit plan for the unrepresented employee group for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023, she said.

Teamsters 856 workers at the wastewater treatment plant receive a 2 percent salary increase effective July 1, 2021. For the unrepresented employee group, a 2 percent salary increase is effective at the beginning of the first pay period in July 2022. For Teamsters 856 Miscellaneous, a 1.5 percent salary increase will be effective July 1, 2021 and a 2 percent salary increase effective at the beginning of the first pay period in July 2022. For the police officers association, a 2 percent salary increase is effective July 1, 2021 plus 1 percent equity adjustment. Police management and supervisors receive a 2 percent salary increase effective at the beginning of the first pay period in July 2022, plus a 1 percent equity adjustment.

All units will receive a one-time lump sum essential worker premium payment equal to 1 percent of base salary in each year and a 1 percent of base salary matching city contribution to an IRS 457 deferred compensation plan or as money paid back to the employee and deducted pre-tax, Wehrmesiter said. 

For all units, the MOU allows for an additional 40 hours of vacation sell-back and increases health care premium payments by the city by 2 percent on Jan. 1, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023. It also provides tuition reimbursement up to $2,000 per year except for wastewater employees, who may receive up to $650 per year, and expands bereavement leave to arrange a funeral.

For the unrepresented group, it clarifies the annual administrative leave benefit.

For Local 856, at the wastewater treatment plant, it provides $150 per month in commercial driver’s license pay if required. It provides for standby pay per day rather than by week. It allows a union member to receive compensation for certificates issued when an employee is scheduled to perform tasks requiring those certificates. The city will provide an additional contribution to medical premiums for employees enrolled in Teamsters 856 medical plan.

For Local 856, miscellaneous, it provides $150 per month in commercial driver’s license pay if required to have a commercial driver’s license. It clarifies child care staff receive a third floating holiday in lieu of the Christmas Eve holiday. It increases the comp time accrual cap from 60 to 80 hours. It incorporates the 2015 child care split shift differential. There is a side agreement to discuss creation of a Ranger II position. The city provides an additional city contribution to medical premiums.

For police management and supervisors, the MOU clarifies that Redwood City, San Mateo and Brisbane will be included in future compensation surveys. It increases management certification pay by $100 to $1,200 for police management. Represented employees retiring on or after Dec. 1, 2022, shall contribute the balance of 50 percent of accrued sick leave to the Vantagecare Plan.

The extra compensation required a budget revision to accommodate the additional amounts, which City Council did by approving an amendment to the budget at that meeting.

Per month, the salary range for Local 856 Miscellaneous bargaining unit employees is $5,319 for the minimum range of a recreation specialist to $9,860 for a senior building maintenance specialist at a maximum rate.

Local 856 Wastewater Treatment Plant bargaining unit has a salary range of $5,663 for the minimum for a laboratory technician to the maximum of $10,683 per month for an electrical instrumentation tech.

Pacifica Police Officers Association has a salary range per month of a minimum of $5,414 for a police officer trainee to a maximum of $10,392 for a police corporal with 16 years experience.

The salary range for the unrepresented management and confidential employees range is the minimum salary of a human resources analyst at $7,374 a month to the maximum for the director of public works at $19,104 per month.

The salary ranges for the police management association and police supervisors were not available before deadline.

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

breaking

Small fire on GGNRA property quickly contained

  • 0

Five fire companies from North County Fire Authority responded to an overnight fire at a homeless encampment on Golden Gate National Recreation property. No structures were threatened and no injuries reported.

Recall campaign heats up across county
featured

Recall campaign heats up across county

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

With ballots arriving in the mail earlier this month, the election to decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is heating up locally. Democrats and Republicans are campaigning in earnest, hosting events and building support among local voters.

breaking

Vaccine booster shots available in county next month

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

San Mateo County will begin administering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sept. 20, the date recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County officials say there are enough doses to get shots in arms for everyone who wants a booster.

COVID-19 grants offer lifeline to Pacifica restaurants and staff
featured

COVID-19 grants offer lifeline to Pacifica restaurants and staff

  • By Sarah Wright and Jane Northrop
  • 0

On March 17, just nine days after its five-year anniversary, Breaker’s Breakfast, Lunch and Brunch was forced to close. As the pandemic raged, the Rockaway Beach diner’s doors would stay shut for nine months. But even after reopening last fall, the struggle wasn’t over.

Church withdraws application, may seek zoning change to allow new use

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

A controversial application for a change in land use has been withdrawn. Iglesia Ni Cristo Church, the owner of the former stables at 650 Cape Breton Drive, withdrew its application Friday for a church within the cafe building on the property, said Deputy Planning Director Christian Murdock.…

breaking

More than a dozen COVID-19 cases reported at area schools

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

Thirteen cases of COVID-19 have been reported at local schools after they reopened for in-person learning just over a week ago. Two positive cases were identified among students at Hatch Elementary School in Half Moon Bay, two at Ocean Shore Elementary School in Pacifica. There were nine acr…

Body identified as that of San Francisco woman
breaking

Body identified as that of San Francisco woman

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The body of a woman who washed ashore in Pacifica in June was identified Tuesday when the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Kan Jean Chang Fung. Fung was an 84-year-old San Francisco resident.

Water district looks to cut back on waste amid ongoing drought

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The North Coast County Water District board was expected to vote today to establish new rules aimed at curtailing water waste and ultimately turning off the spigot if scofflaws won’t comply. The effective date would be Aug. 25, after the publication of the ordinance.

Recommended for you