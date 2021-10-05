Some employee groups received more compensation and benefits as a result of a memorandum of understanding between the city of Pacifica and the Teamsters 856 Miscellaneous, Teamsters 856 Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Pacifica Police Officers Association. The raises were noted by Assistant City Manager Tina Wehrmeister at the Sept. 27 City Council meeting.
The city also signed tentative agreements with the Pacifica Police Management and Police Supervisors and approved compensation and a benefit plan for the unrepresented employee group for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023, she said.
Teamsters 856 workers at the wastewater treatment plant receive a 2 percent salary increase effective July 1, 2021. For the unrepresented employee group, a 2 percent salary increase is effective at the beginning of the first pay period in July 2022. For Teamsters 856 Miscellaneous, a 1.5 percent salary increase will be effective July 1, 2021 and a 2 percent salary increase effective at the beginning of the first pay period in July 2022. For the police officers association, a 2 percent salary increase is effective July 1, 2021 plus 1 percent equity adjustment. Police management and supervisors receive a 2 percent salary increase effective at the beginning of the first pay period in July 2022, plus a 1 percent equity adjustment.
All units will receive a one-time lump sum essential worker premium payment equal to 1 percent of base salary in each year and a 1 percent of base salary matching city contribution to an IRS 457 deferred compensation plan or as money paid back to the employee and deducted pre-tax, Wehrmesiter said.
For all units, the MOU allows for an additional 40 hours of vacation sell-back and increases health care premium payments by the city by 2 percent on Jan. 1, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023. It also provides tuition reimbursement up to $2,000 per year except for wastewater employees, who may receive up to $650 per year, and expands bereavement leave to arrange a funeral.
For the unrepresented group, it clarifies the annual administrative leave benefit.
For Local 856, at the wastewater treatment plant, it provides $150 per month in commercial driver’s license pay if required. It provides for standby pay per day rather than by week. It allows a union member to receive compensation for certificates issued when an employee is scheduled to perform tasks requiring those certificates. The city will provide an additional contribution to medical premiums for employees enrolled in Teamsters 856 medical plan.
For Local 856, miscellaneous, it provides $150 per month in commercial driver’s license pay if required to have a commercial driver’s license. It clarifies child care staff receive a third floating holiday in lieu of the Christmas Eve holiday. It increases the comp time accrual cap from 60 to 80 hours. It incorporates the 2015 child care split shift differential. There is a side agreement to discuss creation of a Ranger II position. The city provides an additional city contribution to medical premiums.
For police management and supervisors, the MOU clarifies that Redwood City, San Mateo and Brisbane will be included in future compensation surveys. It increases management certification pay by $100 to $1,200 for police management. Represented employees retiring on or after Dec. 1, 2022, shall contribute the balance of 50 percent of accrued sick leave to the Vantagecare Plan.
The extra compensation required a budget revision to accommodate the additional amounts, which City Council did by approving an amendment to the budget at that meeting.
Per month, the salary range for Local 856 Miscellaneous bargaining unit employees is $5,319 for the minimum range of a recreation specialist to $9,860 for a senior building maintenance specialist at a maximum rate.
Local 856 Wastewater Treatment Plant bargaining unit has a salary range of $5,663 for the minimum for a laboratory technician to the maximum of $10,683 per month for an electrical instrumentation tech.
Pacifica Police Officers Association has a salary range per month of a minimum of $5,414 for a police officer trainee to a maximum of $10,392 for a police corporal with 16 years experience.
The salary range for the unrepresented management and confidential employees range is the minimum salary of a human resources analyst at $7,374 a month to the maximum for the director of public works at $19,104 per month.
The salary ranges for the police management association and police supervisors were not available before deadline.
