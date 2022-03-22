New paint, new carpet, new art, and windows that open. Those are some of the things the Pacifica City Council is discussing as part of a remodeling for the City Council chambers.
Other options had been discussed before the March 14 City Council meeting, including moving the meetings to the Community Center and contacting Jefferson Union High School District to see about holding meetings in the Oceana High School theater. City Council, the Planning Commission and the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission meet in City Council chambers.
City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said the easiest option was to consider improvements to the current City Council chambers, including paint, redecorated walls and new carpet.
JUHSD Superintendent Toni Presta was concerned about the extra cleaning and supervision of the space on a weekly basis, Woodhouse said. ADA compliance may be an issue, as are technology improvements and the portability of furniture so it doesn’t interfere with school use, Woodhouse said.
The Community Center would require about $1,200 a month to set up and break down meetings and it would impact Public Works staff and community center staff, Woodhouse said. The technology upgrades would cost $75,000 to $95,000, and the estimated cost to PCT is $50,000, Woodhouse said. The extra cost of janitorial services is unknown and using the Community Center would impact some dance classes and community meeting spaces, Woodhouse said.
The cost of repainting is $49,000, the cost of replacing carpeting is $25,000, and windows are $35,000, Woodhouse said. Replacing the dais is $50,000, but Mayor Mary Bier and the other council members decided that would not be a priority because they can see each other better than they thought at the curved dais. It’s the computer monitors that get in the way, said Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer. She asked for movable computer monitors. The total cost of the remodeling will be $109,000, Woodhouse said.
They formed an ad hoc committee with the city manager, Bier and Councilmember Beckmeyer to brainstorm ideas about
an art program for City Council chambers. The council members asked for art to go where the presidential and City Council portraits are now and maybe in other places to be determined.
The repainting is expensive due to wallpaper removal and retexturing and preparing the walls for new paint, Woodhouse said. The space will be refreshed using warmer, brighter colors. The process could take up to two months, Woodhouse said.
It had been Mayor Bier’s idea to find a cheerier place to hold meetings.
“I wanted a place that was warm and welcoming, that helps us work with each other,” she said. “The welcoming space is important.”
Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer said the chance to have art and art installations was something she wanted to accomplish in the remodeling.
“I do like that idea. Use this space for community art, I would support that,” she said.
“I would like to see youth art,” said Councilmember Mike O’Neill. “New windows would be nice, replace the carpet. Replace the chairs. The dais can stay. Maybe get new voting buttons.”
“I thought of Cindy Abbott for art. It doesn’t have to be on the backs of staff. Perhaps new chairs could be brought in to make the space more inviting,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tygarjas Bigstyck.
“Improvements here are long overdue,” said Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus. “Paint and carpet would change the whole atmosphere, and windows that could open. I appreciate that they changed the lighting and put in heat. I think improvements would add a lot to this building.”
