Those in the tourism business in Pacifica say there are more visitors making their way through town again, but that doesn’t mean hotels and restaurants are as full as they might be.
“Yes, the weekends are getting busy,” said Chamber of Commerce board member Lynn Gallo. “But the focus of the city and the Pacifica Business Improvement District, to some degree, is to bring business in during the week. We are definitely not at full capacity on a regular basis but making marked improvement.”
BID representatives, including the Chamber of Commerce director and BID representative Archie Judan, made a presentation at the City Council meeting of June 13. It was accepted by the council by a 4-1 vote, with Mike O’Neill voting against.
“We have already done this with our marketing consultant, CDA. I wanted to remove the areas of the budget that are duplicative of what the city has done,” O’Neill said. “Once we approve it, we cannot change it for this year. Council let it go with no changes. They didn’t know what the hotel vacancy rate was. Council wanted to study it and possibly change the governance structure of BID for next year.”
O’Neill wanted to see a different sort of advertising for the marketing of hotel rooms than the BID report showed.
“My main issue in the staff report is that money was spent to be covered by our contribution from (federal) funds. I don’t see the value of running a magazine ad to promote overnight stays where the primary distribution is the San Francisco Peninsula. How effective are those paper ads going to be? It would be much more effective with internet-based advertising,” said O’Neill. “There has never been any accountability of how the marketing programs have been.”
Total BID resources are $46,288.10 and expenses are $45,310.80 for a fund balance of $977.30, Judan wrote. Self-assessment funds for the city are $35,469.10, Judan wrote. For $16,510, the Chamber of Commerce staffs the visitor center, manages self-assessment funds, maintains a website that cross-references Visit Pacifica to increase traffic.
Reduction in hotel occupancy continues due to COVID, Judan wrote. A voucher system helped supplement income in 2021.
After reviewing the report, city staff thought there was a significant amount of duplication with its own marketing efforts, said Yulia Carter, assistant city manager. This year, City Council adopted a marketing plan to attract visitors to Pacifica and benefit local hotels. City staff made efforts to collaborate with the BID on strategies such as “Shop Pacifica” and a “work-cation” promotion that would benefit the hotels in Pacifica.
Specific examples of duplicative efforts from the BID report include the suggestion of a new “staycation” program for 2022-23 and creating a separate page on the Visit Pacifica website at an estimated cost to the BID of between $10,500 and $14,000. The city has already launched this program under the name “Shop Pacifica” that is currently being promoted and paid for by the city, Carter said.
During a meeting with chamber representatives, hotel representatives and City Council liaisons to the economic development committee, some hotel representatives seemed to be unaware of the city programs that would directly benefit hotels, or the Visit Pacifica website access issues, Carter said. In addition, the chamber expressed security concerns about granting the city’s professional marketing consultant access to the Visit Pacifica platform, Carter said.
Staff clarified that the city’s standard practice requires substantial professional and general liability coverage from all their contractors, and those concerns would be covered.
Staff requested the chamber make the following clarifying adjustments to the BID annual report:
▸List all activities planned for 2022-23 with the requested budget allocation and replace items like “TBD” and “cost varies” or wide cost ranges with specific dollar amounts.
▸Provide sufficient explanation and justification for every budget line item with enough details to describe what activities are being proposed at what cost and how this would benefit the hotels in increasing their overnight occupancy.
▸Provide a detailed description of activities and requested budget for the “staycation” and “shop local” campaigns. Explain whether these programs will complement the city’s own programs.
▸Clarify certain proposed activities in the report.
▸And include the Google Analytics and traffic reports for the Visit Pacifica website each month of the last assessment year to demonstrate the benefit of the marketing efforts to BID members.
The city intends to build greater collaboration and coordination of efforts with the BID to identify key performance measures and better align available resources. In addition, it wants to unify marketing efforts toward the same goals.
City staff has not received any revised report from the chamber, Carter said.
When asked by O’Neill what marketing is done out of the Bay Area, Judan said they are targeting Stockton and Sacramento but they don’t have a contract there yet. O’Neill asked about putting city brochures at airports.
“We can work through this because we want the best for Pacifica,” said Mayor Mary Bier. “This is going to take time but we need to start with something here so we can allow the work to get started.”
Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer suggested a quarterly meeting of the BID. Bier agreed and Carter said she could make that happen.
“A lot of things can change in a year,’ Carter said.
