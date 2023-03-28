▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., March 27, 2023
▸ Present: Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus, Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mary Bier and Christine Boles
▸ Beth Phipps retires: Beth Phipps retired after more than 23 years of working for the city in multiple roles, including recreation supervisor in the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department and most recently as the senior services supervisor.
▸Buoy system update: Director of Parks Beaches and Recreation Bob Palacio gave an update on the life ring buoy system: “The units themselves … all have GPS on them. We will make sure that (emergency services) will know exactly where that buoy and ring is being used … (this will) help the response time.” A total of 20 life buoys are planned to be installed across Pacifica’s coastline. Eric Jones is the executive director of Sea Valor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for those with physical or emotional wounds (PTSD), underprivileged youth, and local heroes. He and his organization are funding the life ring project after Jones’ direct involvement in the search for Arunay Pruthi, a child who drowned in 2021 after being swept out to sea in Half Moon Bay. “Sea Valor is donating these (life rings) out of our pocket because, personally, I never want to see another dead kid,” he said.
▸Annual police stop data: Acting Chief of Police Clements spoke on the annual report on stop data. Almost 9,000 stops were made by Pacifica police during 2022. The grand majority of these, just shy of 7,000, came from traffic violations. Out of the total 8,876 stops 7,942 were completely calm interactions. No firearms were discharged by Pacifica police during 2022, though weapons had to be drawn 28 times. The majority of stops concluded with a verbal or written warning or citation for infraction. Overall, 250 people were arrested over the course of the year in question. Forty-five percent of those stopped were White, 26 percent Latino, 14 percent Asian, 7 percent Black, 5 percent Middle Eastern, 2 percent Pacific Islander, and 1 percent Native American.
▸Economic opportunities report: City Manager Kevin Woodhouse reported on updates to Pacifica’s Economic Opportunity Plan. Included in the update was an adjusted analysis that showed sea level rise and coastal erosion affecting all five business districts as opposed to the previously stated three. Some monetary leakage was identified in the form of residents spending their money outside of the community. High-end restaurants and hotels were identified as the highest drivers of local revenues, which stood in stark contrast to the fast food restaurants that currently occupy some of Pacifica’s prime beach front properties.
▸Midyear budget review: Pacifica’s General Fund Revenues sources its budget through a combination of taxes and vehicle fees, among others. The overall tone of the presenter was positive as she highlighted the increase in the General Fund over the previous year. The revised General Fund budget reports a total of almost $18 million dollars with $7.7 million of that still unassigned. While the General Fund grew in size, the aggregate amount of money in each of the five budgets declined from the past year. 2022 had a total budget of $79,556,018 compared to 2023’s projected $70,787,365.
▸Public comment: Suzanne Moore from Pacifica Housing 4 All spoke on displacement due to rising rents and unchanged wages. “Pacifica is struggling: Rents have increased 69 percent since 2009, while wages stagnated. COVID’s economic downturn has made things worse … Our County Legal Aid identifies two loopholes … the Tenant Protection Act (can be) used to evict without cause (during the) first 12-month period of tenancy … (as well as) eviction for substantial renovation … Pacifica can, by (closing these loopholes), take immediate steps to stabilize housing.”
Samuel Casillas was critical of many of the locations identified as possible residential sites in the special joint meeting. He then suggested a solution: “The city needs to consider and maximize locations that are already developed and can handle additional development … The strip malls are relics of the ‘50s … Strip mall owners need to be incentivized to rebuild these properties to have housing above that would be affordable.”
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.