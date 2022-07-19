Pacifica City Council members say they have decided to resume in-person meetings at the Oct. 10 meeting.
Positive COVID cases, especially those of the BA.5 variant have been on the rise, said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse at the July 11 meeting. San Mateo County has moved to the highest community threat level, a decision driven by increased hospitalizations from San Mateo and San Francisco counties and demand on local health care systems, Woodhouse said.
While many businesses and institutions have returned to in-person meetings and opened doors, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends residents wear a mask indoors.
The decision to delay in-person meetings also allows for the council chambers renovation in August, Woodhouse said. By October, officials hope the COVID caseload will have decreased, bringing the county to a lower threat. Additionally, the renovations to City Council chambers will be completed, Woodhouse said.
“Daly City and Belmont are all virtual,” said Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus.” I think there are more people who attend them in person.”
“I am fine with October,” said Councilmemebr Mike O’Neill. “We are going to see more exposure over the summer.”
