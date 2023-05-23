▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 22
▸ Present from City Council: Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus, Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mary Bier and Christine Boles
▸ Public Works Week: May 21-27 marks Public Works Week, and, in recognition, Bigstyck celebrated the department’s efforts in providing essential services to the city and its citizens. The board specifically applauded maintenance of the city’s aging infrastructure, such as the storm drain system and roadways. “We wouldn’t be a city without Public Works … A special thanks to all the work you did when we went through the storms,” said Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus.
▸Pride Month: June is Pride Month, with cities across the U.S. celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Bier expressed excitement at participating in the upcoming Pride parade, which will be held at 11 a.m. on June 3 on Palmetto Avenue. Afterward, there will be a family festival at the Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School. “The city of Pacifica is committed to visibility, dignity and equality for (members of the) LGBTQ+,” said Bigstyck.
▸ Chris Porter Gabrielli retires: For almost 40 years Chris Porter Gabrielli has been the face of collection services in Pacifica, serving as general manager of Coastside Scavengers since 1984 and then Recology of the Coast after the acquisition in 2010. She has been a “champion for the environment in the city of Pacifica,” according to Bigstyck. Gabrielli thanked City Manager Kevin Woodhouse and Director of Public Works Lisa Peterson for support over the years.
▸ Carolyn Jaramillo retires: Bier announced Carolyn Jaramillo’s retirement after a lengthy career in public service. Over the years Jaramillo utilized her teaching background to educate citizens on civic discourse, government policy and environmental activism. She participated in Terra Nova career fair days and promoted peace projects at Ingrid B. Lacy School while participating in a variety of charities and civic services such as feeding the needy.
▸ Public comment:
▸ Suzanne Moore from Manor District spoke about the vandalism and harassment experienced by unhoused people currently participating in the city’s Safe Parking program. She mentioned that people legally living in their motorhomes in designated areas have been subjected to honking, high-beam flashing and even the occasional egg splattered across their windshield. “We desire safety and dignity for our program participants.” Said Moore.
▸ Three students from Terra Nova High School represented their group, Global Zero Club, which strives to persuade local leaders to reject nuclear weapons. They asked the city to endorse the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.
▸David Halliburton mentioned the difficulties he’s experienced in the Fairway Park area recently. He says it’s becoming “absolutely miserable” to live there due to the traffic caused by super bloom-crazed tourists clogging the streets. “Now we have thousands and thousands and thousands of people showing up every Saturday, every Sunday, picnicking on our lawn, throwing garbage everywhere,” said Halliburton. His comments were met by applause from the audience.
▸ New appointments: Sue Markavic Garza was voted to a partial seat on the Beautification Advisory Committee, set to expire March 2026. Bier decided to abstain from the vote, as she had not been able to meet Garza in person. The rest of the council had met Garza and voted to appoint her to the committee.
▸ Gail Shoemaker and Mark Torres were appointed to the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Committee with terms set to expire in 2027.
▸ Ellen Natesan and Aaron Read were appointed to the Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee, with terms set to expire in
2027.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
