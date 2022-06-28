On Saturday, the Pacifica City Council intended to tackle a key land use document known as the General Plan, but quickly realized it would take more time to sift through the hundreds of pages and 1,200 comments the draft has generated.
The General Plan is divided into various “elements” that underpin city governance, including economic sustainability, community design, land use, circulation, safety and more.
To say the update has garnered public attention would be an understatement. The environmental impact report for the plan drew 1,200 comment letters that staff responded to, said Alison Moore, of Dyett and Bhatia. The comments included how buildout was calculated and questions about housing, the undeveloped San Pedro Avenue site, wildfires and evacuation routes.
After the hearing, the City Council continued the discussion until its meeting of July 11 when members plan to finish the discussion. The Planning Commission has already recommended approval. An appeal of that recommendation will be heard that day, as well. The Planning Commission will finish its work on the Sharp Park Specific Plan on July 18.
An annual review of the General Plan is now part of the council’s annual February calendar, with time to add something to City Council’s goal-setting in March if needed.
Many Pedro Point residents urged council to listen to the neighborhood association’s expert witnesses about wildlife on the San Pedro Avenue site instead of staff’s recommendation and City Council’s decision that a mixed-use development with three to five units per acre be permitted there with a maximum of 25 units.
Mayor Mary Bier wanted to lower that density, but the others didn’t agree.
Several speakers urged delaying this General Plan until the regional housing needs assessment meets the housing units in the General Plan.
Acting Planning Director Christian Murdock said the regional housing needs allocation is at about 2,000 and the General Plan provides for about 1,000 housing units.
“We will need to identify new housing sites,” Murdock said. “That would include an update to the General Plan. The hazards map will be used to inform that decision. The city needs low income housing. This takes an opportunity to address that.”
Murdock said the city discourages building on prominent ridgelines in the hillside preservation district.
The plan addresses a number of sensitive habitat areas.
Bier said there is no mention of activities for youth. She wanted those added as well as teen activities and youth leadership training. She said the mention of the Boys and Girls Club must say it needs community support.
Bier asked if there is new data from the new census to include. Murdock said there was and staff will look at that.
City officials say the plan considers infill development key.
“We will put development where the land is already disturbed,” Murdock said. “It is changing. Mixed-use neighborhood and mixed-use center are part of the Sharp Park neighborhood changes. The concentration is focused on Palmetto Avenue and Francisco Boulevard.”
Planning Commission Vice Chair Samantha Hauser said the commissioners appreciated a height study for the neighborhoods. Moore added there are setbacks to minimize potential impacts.
Bier asked if Fairmont is a priority development area. Murdock replied that it is.
Hauser said the Planning Commission thought the Park and Ride lot owned by Caltrans should be explored for beach parking and a shared parking facility.
Bier asked why there was a Milagra onramp included in the Manor Drive overcrossing study. Murdock said it was just to explore all alternatives and that it is not a done deal.
“This brought up a lot of fear,” said Bier. Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer and Sue Vaterlaus said they would like to leave it there.
The plan includes maps that show high fire danger zones are outside the city, but there are wildfire danger risks in the city. Bier said her neighbors are concerned about wildfire dangers.
“They want to know the General Plan will keep them safe,” she said.
Deputy Fire Chief Sean Kavanaugh said the city is promoting vegetation management and vegetation clearances.
