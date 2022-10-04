▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Sept. 26
▸ Present: Mayor Mary Bier and Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Tygarjas Bigstyck, Sue Vaterlaus and Mike O’Neill.
▸ Staff at the meeting: City Manager Kevin Woodhouse, City Attorney Denise Bazzano, Assistant City Manager Yulia Carter, Public Works Director Lisa Petersen, City Clerk Sarah Coffey
▸ Proclamations:
▸In memory of Pius Garcia, who served as Pacifica building maintenance specialist for 25 years. He was essential in getting the Frontierland Park playground built and in maintaining the Sanchez Art Center’s aging buildings just to name a few of his works. Members of the council expressed their sense of loss and extended sympathies to the Garcia family and those with whom he worked. His dedication to the city and kindhearted nature were remembered fondly by several co-workers and council people. Garcia’s partner, Heidi Love, was in attendance and seemed visibly moved by the kind words spoken about her late husband.
▸Jane Northrop is retiring after a 26-year career with the Pacifica Tribune. Northrop was presented with the John Swett Award by the California Teachers Association for her excellent coverage of the education system. She originally covered sports at the Pacifica Tribune but soon expanded her writings to cover all aspects of local government-related news. She is recognized by her colleagues as a tireless advocate for the citizens of Pacifica. She was presented with a certificate of recognition from state legislators during the meeting. Northrop thanked the staff of the Tribune, as well as the City Council and those who had wished her well in retirement.
▸ Storm Drainage Master Plan:
The council heard its second study session regarding the proposal to build several key infrastructure improvements. The building projects had been proposed following a 2012 study but did not find funding at that time. This newly made proposal would see the original plan put into place: to build new storm drains all around Pacifica to ensure proper drainage in the case of up to a 50-year storm. The plan also calls for low-impact development, meaning the development of basins that would emulate the sites’ water ecosystem prior to development.
These basins would retain and treat stormwater runoff. All of the drainage upgrades and maintenance would run the city around $25 million.
▸ Oversized vehicle parking: There are currently 12 oversized vehicle parking spots in the city available for program participants living out of an RV. A 13th OSV spot at 2400 Francisco Blvd. was unanimously approved by the city Planning Commission on May 16. There was an appeal from the North Coast County Water District whose office is located at 2400 Francisco Blvd. The appeal argues that “approvals for temporary housing would set a dangerous precedent.” The council’s action on the matter was to deny the appeal and go forward with establishing the 13th OSV parking spot.
On the city of Pacifica’s website, under the Police tab, there are instructions for how to obtain a temporary parking permit for oversized vehicle parking. An address of residence must be given, and there is a $15 fee. “Permits are valid for 36-hour intervals … no more than two temporary parking permits will be issued per residence within a 30-day period.”
▸ Outdoor restaurant permits: The COVID-19 pandemic forced many restaurants to begin serving food and drinks outside the establishment in an effort to keep transmission and spread of the virus low. While not every restaurant continues this practice, 10 of the original 30 restaurants still utilize outdoor seating and have requested to renew their permits. The Pacifica City Council’s proposed action is to introduce a new ordinance to renew the permits, and amend the permit to also include bars.
▸ Foster City’s 7-mile seawall: Vaterlaus made mention of the newly approved 7-mile bridge in Foster City. Bigstyck made note of the 87 percent approval rate for the seawall by the Foster City council, and Bier responded that it was nice to see council members being able to work well with one another.
▸ Return to in-person meetings: The City Council heard about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed action will be to return to in-person meetings beginning Oct. 10. A unanimous vote to return in person concluded the meeting.
— August Howell
