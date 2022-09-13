A Monday night discussion of what at first may have appeared to be arcane tweaks to rules governing how the Pacifica City Council conducts meetings turned into a detailed debate over the length of council meetings and how issues are added to council agendas.
At issue was the 20-page City Council Rules and Code of Ethics that hadn’t been revised since 2014. A subcommittee, including Councilmembers Tygarjas Bigstyck and Mike O’Neill, met with staff twice since January to discuss the rules and whether they should be changed to streamline meetings and ensure decorum. The most substantive change proposed would have restricted the ability of individual council members to place items on meeting agendas.
In the end, moved by negative public feedback to the proposed changes, the council decided to discuss the proposals but delay a vote until a later date.
“I’m really struggling going through this at all right now,” said Mayor Mary Bier. “I’m very concerned about the comments and the perception of the community right now. There is a perception that we don’t listen to the public.”
She was joined by Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer who noted “some pretty strong feedback at this meeting.”
Originally, council had hoped to have this discussion before the end of the fiscal year in June.
It was the last item on Monday night’s council agenda. City Manager Kevin Woodhouse characterized most of the changes as largely housekeeping. However, one proposed change brought criticism from several speakers who suggested revisions to Section 11, Paragraph 3 threatened democratic deliberations in the city.
The proposed change would have given the city manager some latitude over the council agenda. If a single council member wanted to put something on the agenda, he or she would have to ask the city manager 10 days before an upcoming meeting. If the city manager thought it was controversial or would take more than one hour of staff time to prepare, he would bring it to the full council to decide whether to put it on the agenda.
Several speakers said the change was anti-democratic and contrary to the spirit of district voting, which was intended in part to empower individual district representatives.
Some details were minor. At one point, Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus asked whether the council had to wait two hours, as stipulated in the rules, before the mayor could call a break. O’Neill quipped that he “didn’t want to take 20 minutes talking about it.”
Council members also discussed starting meetings earlier or adding a third monthly meeting. The subcommittee debated a 6:30 p.m. rather than 7 p.m. start to address the fact that City Council meetings now routinely run late into the night and even into the early morning hours.
“I would suggest starting at 6 p.m.,” O’Neill said, noting that early, often less critical items on the agenda take at least 30 minutes before the meat of the agenda.
“There is a feeling all around the state that trying to get business done during normal business hours is something that a lot of cities are grappling with,” City Attorney Michelle Kenyon said.
However, others on the council were not enthusiastic. Beckmeyer suggested the council instead should seek to streamline the agenda to make for earlier Monday nights.
In the end, after a lengthy discussion, the council did nothing yet to address the length of its meetings or the code. Members said they would revisit meeting times and the possibility of adding a third meeting a month to the calendar.
