Staff is recommending the Pacifica City Council approve a settlement agreement that would end the class action lawsuit brought over the city’s oversized vehicle ordinance. The City Council will consider the matter at its Nov. 8 meeting.

The suit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County and disability rights advocates and claims the ordinance in unconstitutional. It seeks to end enforcement of the ordinance, which was designed to keep recreational vehicles from parking on 95 percent of the city’s streets.

If the agreement is signed, the city would resume enforcement of the ordinance, although there would be changes to city policy.

The city says the settlement calls for refunding fines from some citations already issued. City officials estimated the total refund at about $5,000 in a press release issued on Wednesday. Staff is also recommending a “Safe Parking Permit Program” that would be implemented by the Pacifica Resource Center and allow large vehicle parking if certain standards are met, including an operable restroom and agreement to a code of conduct. There would only be 13 designated spots in the program and those who agree could only stay 29 days and must work with PRC to find permanent housing, according to the release.

The city also would establish a twice monthly mobile dumping station as well as trash pickup for those who receive a voucher from PRC.

In the press release, city officials say the settlement would allow the city to enforce its parking rules and put an end to legal expenses that have already run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

