The Pacifica City Council is considering significantly raising the park development impact fees — the charges incurred by developers to pay for new parks in the city.
At the City Council meeting on Feb. 14, council heard a report by Deputy Director of Public Works Sam Bautista with consultant Carlos Villarreal of Willdan Financial Services.
The fee program ensures that new development pays the capital costs associated with growth, Bautista said. In the case of parks, those impact fees would apply to the most common development type in Pacifica currently, incremental growth associated with additions and new single-family homes. The proposed fee update would also apply to other types of new development, including multifamily housing and subdivisions, he said.
Pacifica’s park impact fees were last adopted in 2012 and need to be updated to reflect service demands and incorporate the best available information, Bautista said. Currently, park impact fees generate an average of $150,362 per year, which is not sufficient to maintain the city’s existing level of service for park facilities and serve future growth, Bautista said.
Under state law, a local government may require the dedication of land for parks or the payment of fees in lieu of land as a condition of subdivision map approval, Bautista said.
Revenues generated cannot be used for operation and maintenance of park facilities, he said. The law gives authority for passage of land dedication ordinances to cities and counties. It applies to residential subdivision development and is based on the cost of land in the community and the city’s current park standards, which exceeds five park acres per 1,000 residents’ standard, Bautista said.
The city expects to grow to a total of 39,890 residents by 2040, Bautista said. The fees are driven by the cost of parks and the existing parkland standard, Bautista said. The goal is to ensure there is enough funding to acquire land, build new parks and improve existing parks to meet the demand of the increased population.
The fees have been used to fund a portion of the construction of Community Center Park and Fairmont Park in which the footprint of the play structures were increased in both parks, Bautista said. It is anticipated the fees will be used to expand play structures at Imperial Park, Skyridge Park, Marvilla Park and Brighton Park.
In December 2021, the costs of parkland and park improvements were $1,545,000 per acre and $1,350,000 per acre, he said.
All fees are based on the average number of people living in a dwelling, he said.
The current park facilities impact fee is $3,702 to $9,130 ranging from a one-bedroom to a five-bedroom unit, he said. The updated park fees will be $24,066 to $58,910 for a one- to five-bedroom unit, he said.
Staff recommends adopting the new park impact fees. The fees vary wildly across the Peninsula. Half Moon Bay has a $7,764 park impact fee. Millbrae has a $55,522 park impact fee and Sunnyvale has an $87,120 park impact fee, Bautista said.
City Council asked how the higher fees would affect affordable housing.
Councilmember Mike O’Neill noted that under this new fee, the Pacifica School District would be on the hook to pay more than $1 million in fees for the workforce development housing at the Oddstad school site.
“The school district has been working on this for a number of years. Shouldn’t there be some consideration because there are already fields there?” he asked.
Assistant City Manager Tina Wehrmeister responded that there would be mitigation because of the fields. “It would be determined under the project review,” she said.
City Attorney Michele Kenyon said these fees would be set for the entire city.
“This is not an appropriate time to talk about specific areas,” she said. “What will be the impact for the universal development that will occur? What you are talking about is a waiver.”
Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus asked whether the fees would apply to ADUs.
“It would depend on the project,” said Wehrrmeister. “A fee can be charged.”
Mayor Mary Bier said she was concerned about too many development fees.
“We need developers to come in,” she said. “I’m concerned about affordable housing. What about the commercial fees?”
Deputy Director of Planning Christian Murdock said, “We considered that. It’s a small component.”
Mayor Pro Tem Tygarjas Bigstyck said he would like to see tiered models so that affordable projects might be charged less than for market-rate development. “We should figure out the best approach for tiered models.”
City Manager Kevin Woodhouse asked if staff should look at ADUs as affordable housing. The consultant Villarreal said he’s seen cities waive fees for ADUs.
“The fees will have a huge impact. It makes it so people won’t build and we need to attract builders,” said Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus. “The goal is to have more housing.”
Woodhouse acknowledged that the fees may seem high, as the proposal ratchets them up as much as six times the current rate. “While the fees seem high, they are a fraction of the cost,” he said.” A trail rehabilitation would cost several hundred thousand dollars and the playground equipment is very high.”
