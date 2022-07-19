The Pacifica City Council unanimously passed its controversial General Plan after making some changes at its July 11 meeting. One change: elected officials added provisions for youth leadership in two places.
In Chapter 2, they noted the updated demographics from the 2020 census will be used. Age, race and disability status will be included in the housing element.
Councilmember Mike O’Neill said all schools in Pacifica should be included. Acting Planning Director Christian Murdock made that change.
Some changes were relatively cosmetic, such as adding the city’s Pride event to the list of annual activities.
In Chapter 3, council members wanted to preserve residential neighborhoods noting the unique and historic nature of the neighborhoods. They included high-quality senior housing for all income levels, and the need for small gathering spaces in new public spaces. Utilities will be undergrounded for all new developments. The Fairmont Shopping Center was noted as a mixed-use development.
In Chapter 4, they emphasized they didn’t want any high-density development on bluffs. They added a provision to make 20 percent of units in a development below market rate and to study longer term affordable housing.
In Chapter 5, they removed the reference to the controversial proposed new Milagra Drive overpass and are now obligated to evaluate alternatives.
“We are doing the study,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tygarjas Bigstyck. “I am not committed. We don’t know when that might be.”
“I agree,” said Mayor Mary Bier. “We are going to be studying that.”
The circulation element will include the paved trail maps and the Sharp Park berm and a restroom symbol on the Mori Point trail. Mobility scooters and bus service was added to Chapter 5.
Chapter 6 will include wildlife-friendly overcrossings and coastal access points and a two-library system.
Chapter 7 envisions completing the recycled water program. The Sharp Park golf course and clubhouse are now considered historic as a result of the General Plan.
In the safety element, the history of the winter storm of 1982 will be added with the subsequent geotechnical reports. The new fire hazards severity zones will be updated as they become available, or maps as adopted by the city, Murdock said.
Bier asked how the evacuation plan can be made more clear in the General Plan. Murdock replied it can be amplified.
“Know your zone,” said Acting Police Chief Bill Glasgo.
Murdock said the building code was scheduled to be updated.
“This has been a long process,” said Bigstyck. “We’ve made a point to address this in March.”
