The Pacifica City Council advanced changing the city’s heritage tree ordinance at the meeting May 23 by further defining the revisions to the ordinance.

After questions from staff, the council widened the parameters of covered trees. 

They defined a heritage tree as having a 12-inch diameter, smaller than before.

Among other things, the council agreed to require a separate permit for trees in construction zones and that developers will be required to hire an arborist.

They agreed a developer will be responsible to protect trees on adjacent properties and to develop a point system for staff for removal of protected or heritage trees. 

They agreed an arborist’s report or staff recommendation will be required to remove a tree when it is a heritage tree.

The city will draft penalties and fines for violations of the heritage tree ordinance. City code indicates $1,000 is the maximum that can be pursued by the city, said Deputy Director of Public Works Sam Bautista.

Many speakers supported revisions to the heritage tree ordinance. Tree City Pacifica offered some suggestions.

“This has a lot of good recommendations, but some are missing. We support a 2- to-1 replacement for residential and city trees,” said Gail Benton Shoemaker, of Tree City Pacifica.

“This is just Phase 1,” said Cindy Abbott. “I support the 12 points that Tree City Pacifica has laid out. We need to rebuild the urban forest.” 

Tags

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Council awards contract for ‘Vision 2025’ economic planning

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council unanimously awarded a contract to Kosmont Companies to conduct an economic opportunities report as part of the Vision 2025 and Beyond Strategic Financial Sustainability Study. It approved spending $91,900 on that contract at the April 25 City Council meeting.

breaking

Social media post indicates Boys and Girls Club deal

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

The organization that runs Pacifica's Boys and Girls Club locations has decided to avoid a merger with another peninsula entity and continue under its own charter, according to a message briefly posted on social media.

Parents ask council for help with club’s fate

Parents ask council for help with club’s fate

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Parents from the Boys and Girls Club in Pacifica asked City Council for a study session to discuss the future of the clubs after learning they may be closed in the fall if a merger with Peninsula Boys and Girls Club continues.

Planners recommend extending growth controls

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica Planning Commission recommended on April 18 that City Council extend the city’s growth control management ordinance for five years. The ordinance, which affects property in agricultural and the Hillside Preservation districts, is due to expire on June 30.

City’s structural deficit will affect array of services

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 1

The city of Pacifica faces a structural deficit of $2.1 million in fiscal year 2023-24 that will grow to $2.2 million the following year and reach $3 million by the fiscal year 2029-30, said Yulia Carter, chief financial sustainability officer. That prompted a dire warning from elected offic…

Recommended for you