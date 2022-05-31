The Pacifica City Council advanced changing the city’s heritage tree ordinance at the meeting May 23 by further defining the revisions to the ordinance.
After questions from staff, the council widened the parameters of covered trees.
They defined a heritage tree as having a 12-inch diameter, smaller than before.
Among other things, the council agreed to require a separate permit for trees in construction zones and that developers will be required to hire an arborist.
They agreed a developer will be responsible to protect trees on adjacent properties and to develop a point system for staff for removal of protected or heritage trees.
They agreed an arborist’s report or staff recommendation will be required to remove a tree when it is a heritage tree.
The city will draft penalties and fines for violations of the heritage tree ordinance. City code indicates $1,000 is the maximum that can be pursued by the city, said Deputy Director of Public Works Sam Bautista.
Many speakers supported revisions to the heritage tree ordinance. Tree City Pacifica offered some suggestions.
“This has a lot of good recommendations, but some are missing. We support a 2- to-1 replacement for residential and city trees,” said Gail Benton Shoemaker, of Tree City Pacifica.
“This is just Phase 1,” said Cindy Abbott. “I support the 12 points that Tree City Pacifica has laid out. We need to rebuild the urban forest.”
