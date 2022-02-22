The Pacifica City Council last week voted to poll residents about a potential increase to the transient occupancy tax, to consider a change to the utility user tax, and to consider a sales tax. These potential ballot measures could go on a ballot in November.
The concept of new taxes is sure to drum up strong feelings, however the matter was at the very end of the agenda for a Feb. 14 meeting that didn’t end until 12:45 a.m.
“We will begin the feasibility assessment and data gathering phase and bring further information back to council,” City Manager Kevin Woodhouse wrote in an email to the Tribune.
The council was discussing the city’s fiscal sustainability challenges and a variety of potential revenue measures. The city manager sought City Council direction about which potential revenue measures should advance to the next phase of feasibility assessment. The process would include engagement of a consultant for ballot measure analysis and communications services, Woodhouse said.
The city expects a shortfall of $900,000 in 2023-24, growing to $1.1 million the following year and reaching $2.1 million in 2029-30, said Yulia Carter, chief financial sustainability officer. The unassigned general fund reserves will shrink and eventually fall below the government finance officers association’s recommendation, Carter said.
Potential revenue boosts include a utility user tax that would generate $3.1 million annually, said Brian Moura with RGS, a consulting firm. Cities may impose such taxes on utility services, including electricity, gas, water, sewer and telecommunications, Moura said. Utility companies are responsible for collecting the taxes and remitting them to the city.
The city of Pacifica already has such a tax that is 6.5 percent charged on electricity and gas, Moura said. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, it generated $1.7 million in revenue.
There is no tax collected on telecommunications, phone and cable TV, prepaid wireless or water, Moura said. If those were added, an additional $3.1 million in revenue would be received, Moura said.
Alternatively, the city could broaden the categories of the tax but lower the rate from 6.5 percent to 5 percent, Moura said. This combination would increase revenue by $2 million per year, Moura said.
A local sales tax as envisioned would generate $1.2 million to $2.4 million annually, Moura said. The city receives 1 percent of the sales and use taxes from the state that generates $2.6 million in revenues, Moura said.
Cities may impose sales tax rates to be added to the statewide base, Moura said. The add-on rates are “transactions and use taxes” and are allocated to the jurisdiction where the taxed product is received, Moura said. Under state law, the maximum combination of transactions and use tax rates in any location may not exceed 2 percent, Moura said.
If Pacifica were to adopt a local add-on sales tax of one-half cent it would generate approximately $2.6 million per year, Moura said. A quarter-cent local add-on sales tax would generate approximately half that.
Raising the transient occupancy tax could generate $280,000 to $350,000 annually, Moura said. The TOT, or hotel tax, is charged as a percentage of a room rate to people who occupy a hotel, motel, inn or other form of lodging for 30 days or less. The tax is collected by the lodging operator and is remitted to the city by the lodging operator. It is revenue that has been used to fund city services throughout the state. Pacifica’s rate is 12 percent, totaling $1.7 million a year in revenue, Moura said.
Many cities raised their TOT rates from 12 percent to 14 percent over the past four years, Moura said. Half Moon Bay is at 15 percent and Palo Alto is at 15.5 percent. Staff is aware that additional cities are considering TOT rate increases and other revenue measures to address their projected shortfalls at their next elections, Moura said.
If Pacifica increased its TOT tax rate from 12 percent to 14 percent, that change would bring in an additional $280,000 per year in revenue, Moura said. Increasing it from 12 percent to 15 percent would bring an added $350,000 per year, Moura said.
The Vision 2025 and Beyond study process will include public engagement about what types and levels of city services and capital projects the City Council and the community envision for Pacifica’s future, Woodhouse said. This vision for Pacifica’s future will inform what types of revenue enhancement strategies comprise the best financial sustainability strategy, Woodhouse said.
“It is never a positive discussion to put a ballot measure before the voters especially because of recent measures and the outcome,” said Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer. “We are at the beginning stage of this. I’m concerned about the timing. Tonight we are having a conversation so we can look at all the options.”
“I like the TOT tax,” said Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus. “Bring it to 15 percent. That would be my first choice.”
Councilmember Mike O’Neill said, “I would be concerned about making our small merchants more competitive by tacking on 10 percent of the bill. I like the TOT tax. On the (utility user tax), we lost. Move on.”
“That doesn’t prevent cities from trying again,” Woodhouse said. “Part of the process is researching. Rather than think of what happened in the past, we could see what could be the possibility of the future.”
“The problem is that the city has become addicted to one-time monies,” said O’Neill. “We’ve just kept it going with Band-Aids.”
“It’s not sustainable,” said Woodhouse. “This is what this study is all about. To see what services should be five years from now. The financing structure may require a vote of the people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.