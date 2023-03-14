Anyone traveling along Francisco Boulevard since last summer has seen the construction work happening as crews gutted the old Civic Center and began rebuilding the city office complex. It’s a highly visible project, but just one of many undertaken by the city in the past year as detailed recently in a mid-year review of the City Council’s work.
The renovation is expected to be complete by fall of this year, according to the review. City Manager Kevin Woodhouse presented the progress report on the 2022-23 priorities, which is part of the council’s annual goal-setting process.
City Council sets priority projects and a work plan each year, before constructing a budget. The priorities nest under a broad set of goals that remain mostly constant from year to year: fiscal sustainability; supporting a community that is engaged, healthy, compassionate, and safe; stewardship of city infrastructure; environmental sustainability; and a strong city workforce.
In addition to the work on the city offices, the 2022-23 priorities include other infrastructure improvements, economic development initiatives, and preparation of various studies and plans.
Dealing with the vulnerabilities of the city’s coastal environment took a high priority. The city pushed forward the armoring of eroding properties on Esplanade Avenue, working with the California Coastal Commission and other agencies on permitting the emergency rock revetment on the 400 block and planning a constructed seawall on the 300 block.
Looking to the shoreline’s future, council continued work on the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project, which proposes to replace the existing, aging seawall near the pier. Officials submitted a grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the design phase of the project, but it was not selected for funding.
Several planning initiatives hit milestones in this cycle. The council adopted the 2040 General Plan in July 2022 and the Sharp Park Specific Plan in August, and recently released a draft update to the Housing Element of the General Plan.
Consultants wrapped up work on the “Vision 2025 & Beyond” economic opportunities report after holding a series of community input sessions in the summer and fall. The council wrote and put to a successful vote a new sales tax to fund city operations.
Other work highlighted in the list included planning for a new library, the launch and promotion of the Shop Pacifica e-gift cards, and a review of the outdoor dining ordinance.
Some items from the 2022-23 list have not been completed. Council had hoped to update the Climate Action Plan, the city tree program, and a wireless communication ordinance, and to review the charters of various city commissions.
These priorities fell victim to staff shortages and competing priorities, city officials say. The plan to prepare a Quarry Site Specific Plan was put on hold pending completion of a reclamation plan. A community-wide conversation about homelessness was also put off.
In introducing the goal-planning process, Woodhouse noted that having completed such critical initiatives as the General Plan during 2022-23 makes this “an opportune time in Pacifica’s history to undertake a true strategic planning process to guide a multi-year work program.” For the first time, a new strategic plan will lay out a vision and roadmap for five years into the future.
“We heard loudly from the public that we should get going on the Climate Action Plan and get going on short-term rental regulations,” said Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck, referring to the goal-setting workshop earlier this month. As the council finishes up its goals over the next month or two, he says, those will likely make it into the work plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.