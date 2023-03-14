Anyone traveling along Francisco Boulevard since last summer has seen the construction work happening as crews gutted the old Civic Center and began rebuilding the city office complex. It’s a highly visible project, but just one of many undertaken by the city in the past year as detailed recently in a mid-year review of the City Council’s work. 

The renovation is expected to be complete by fall of this year, according to the review. City Manager Kevin Woodhouse presented the progress report on the 2022-23 priorities, which is part of the council’s annual goal-setting process.

