City of Pacifica staff has adjusted the general fund budget to include minor refinements during the June 14 City Council meeting.
“There are financial challenges, more than normal,” said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse to introduce budget discussions with City Council. He was joined in the presentation by Yulia Carter, chief financial sustainability officer, and Tina Wehrmeister, assistant city manager and director of planning.
“Economic recovery is one of the prime goals and objectives for the upcoming year. Each city department submitted their budget requests,” Carter said. “Given the projected base budget deficit, all department directors knew going into the budget process that the prospects for funding new programs not mandated by law would be challenging to achieve and there was a possibility of reductions in services.”
Staff expects the city revenue base will bounce back in future years.
The following programs are recommended by staff to be added to this year’s budget, said Carter. Parks, Beaches and Recreation should add $40,000 in day camp programs and $5,000 in rentals. The development fee study costing $45,000 could be paid for by the general fund. The vacant accounting technician would be reclassified to a financial analyst in the finance department to provide budget support to the departments. The associate planner position will be reclassified to senior planner at an additional general fund cost of $6,320 because the planning department has been getting more complex matters. The budget also reflects a new administrative analyst position to be shared between the planning department and the city manager’s office.
In addition, the budget calls for conversion of a part-time administrative assistant to a full-time position at the Police Department.
Labor negotiations are underway for all the labor groups, said Wehrmeister. All department directors identified service reduction options equivalent to 1 or 2 percent of their operating budget to offset potential labor increases.
More money than previously anticipated, $9.22 million instead of $7.2 million, will come to Pacifica through the American Rescue Plan Act, said Wehrmeister. Funds may be used to support COVID-19 response efforts, support economic stabilization for households and businesses, provide premium pay for essential workers and invest in specified infrastructure improvements.
The city will replenish lost revenue due to the pandemic, provide grant funding for small businesses and invest in studies and short-term staffing to address homelessness and housing exacerbated by the pandemic.
Pacifica’s estimated shortfall is $14.6 million, in part due to the state’s vehicle license fee shortfall.
“It is prudent to use ARPA funds over the expenditure period of 2021 to December 2024 in order to address revenue losses in future budget cycles,” said Wehrmeister. “The first tranche of ARPA funds will be $4.6 million. Council concurred with the city manager’s recommendation to prioritize replenishment of lost revenue. Remaining funding may be flexibly used for qualified programs and expenditures.”
ARPA will fund $150,000 for business assistance, $50,000 for tourism marketing, $20,000 for community conversations about homelessness, $150,000 to assist unhoused with a dumping station or a safe parking area, $120,000 to provide COVID-19 sanitation and personal protective gear, $168,000 for a two-year planner, $40,000 for a “heroes fund,” $50,000 to support infrastructure enhancements, $380,000 to replace or improve ventilation, $2.1 million to provide government services, $141,000 for a two-year city clerk and human resources assistant, and $194,635 for a two-year public works project manager.
The general fund revenues are projected at $40.9 million, said Carter. The total general fund expenditures are at $41.4 million, which includes a one-time contribution to the civic center project. The general fund reserves exceed the 10 percent required. Councilmember Mike O’Neill suggested leaving that excess funding there.
The beach parking fund has $40,000 from Linda Mar beach. When the state reopens there will be an anticipated additional $20,000 in that fund.
Mayor Sue Beckmeyer asked for once-a-month updates about the progress on the civic center planning and construction.
O’Neill asked why there is a shortfall in the sewer enterprise fund. Carter replied it’s because work was done on stormwater drainage issues. O’Neill asked if ARPA funds could be used for stormwater projects that have been put on hold, for example, Monterey Avenue and Rockaway Beach Boulevard, which were top priorities, but unfunded.
“The idea is to remain flexible with the ARPA funding,” Woodhouse said. “We are going to do a whole storm drain master plan for the whole city.”
Sam Bautista, deputy director of public works, said as they get the storm drain master plan updated, they will be improving Monterey Road and Rockaway Beach Boulevard. The city is negotiating right now with a consultant to do that 18-month analysis.
“We heard from residents there’s a lot of water that flows down. We will look into it,” he said of Monterey Road.
About Rockaway Beach Boulevard, Bautista said there is a spring there that residents say generates water on a daily basis. That and pavement conditions will be addressed. Lisa Petersen, director of public works, said she hopes to come back to city council by the end of the year with a Rockaway neighborhood project related to drainage and flooding hazards.
