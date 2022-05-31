Pacifica city officials celebrated a groundbreaking

Pacifica city officials celebrated a groundbreaking for renovations to key municipal buildings. City Council members and other dignitaries were on hand.

Photo courtesy city of Pacifica

The city of Pacifica celebrated a groundbreaking event for the Civic Center Campus Facilities Project on May 24. The project will renovate the City Hall and Planning/Parks, Beaches, and Recreation Building. Representatives from the office of Rep. Jackie Speier, state Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, and Supervisor Don Horsley were in attendance.

Construction will start in June and is expected to take 13 months to complete.

 

