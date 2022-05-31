The city of Pacifica celebrated a groundbreaking event for the Civic Center Campus Facilities Project on May 24. The project will renovate the City Hall and Planning/Parks, Beaches, and Recreation Building. Representatives from the office of Rep. Jackie Speier, state Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, and Supervisor Don Horsley were in attendance.
Construction will start in June and is expected to take 13 months to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.