Pacifica city officials met re Golden Gate National Recreation Area

Pacifica city officials have met with Golden Gate National Recreation Area leaders to discuss ongoing problems due to increased visitation at Mori Point.

 By Adam Pardee

Ongoing problems at Mori Point due to increased visitation led to parking woes and a sometimes broken restroom and have led city of Pacifica staff and city council members to meet with officials from the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

The meeting occurred on Oct. 5 and included GGNRA’s chief of planning, landscape architect, transportation planner, community liaison and facility manager. City Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus and Mayor Pro Tem Mary Bier attended and signed the letter memorializing the meeting and stating what still needs to be done to address the city’s issues.

The letter was sent Nov. 12 to Acting Deputy Supervisor/Chief Park Ranger David Schifsky and deals with community and environmental impacts experienced in Pacifica resulting from increased visitation to Mori Point.

“We understand that some of the city’s recommendations will require planning, multi-agency coordination and will need to go through an agency review process to fully evaluate the recommendations and potential alternatives to address the various issues,” the letter states.

However, there were some recommendations identified as easily achievable improvements that could help in less time. The recommended directional signage plan to direct visitors to additional parking as well as public outreach materials to address the parking, circulation, sanitation and public nuisance concerns could be addressed in the coming months, the letter states.

The letter asked for regular updates about the more intensive longer term efforts and suggests an understanding of the various challenges GGNRA operates under.

Bier said she has learned government approvals take a very long time, but she is optimistic the plans set up will work.

“Over the next few years we can knock a lot of the things off the list,” she said. “A lot of it came from the Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee.”

A new bathroom that will connect to the city’s sewer system is in the works, she said. Parking is still an issue for the neighborhood. Bier said she is hoping GGNRA will take this on as part of a five-year strategic plan.

“I am most happy about the level of participation from GGNRA and the National Park Service. It is a priority for City Council and city staff to be able to report out to the community on continuing progress to improve the situation,” Bier said. “There will be follow-up meetings that haven’t been scheduled yet.”

Tags

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pillar Point Harbor to expand seafood sales

  • By August Howell
  • 0

San Mateo County Harbor Commissioners last week unanimously voted to allow the three wholesale companies to sell processed fish and seafood products from their leased spaces at the end of Johnson Pier at Pillar Point Harbor, south of the Devil’s Slide tunnels. 

+2
BRIEFS

BRIEFS

  • Updated
  • 0

Crash stops traffic on Highway 1

Record storm floods roads, takes out power
featured

Record storm floods roads, takes out power

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Heavy rain and persistent winds blew over the Bay Area over the weekend, prompting evacuations, flooding roads, and knocking out power for thousands of residents. 

Get ready for first 'atmospheric river' of season
featured

Get ready for first 'atmospheric river' of season

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Weather forecasters are predicting a wet and wild weekend on the San Mateo County coast. This after a significant rain event on Friday morning, when as much as .70 of an inch of rain fell on the coast in the span of an hour.

Major-injury crash snarls Highway 1 traffic
featured

Major-injury crash snarls Highway 1 traffic

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Traffic headed north and south along the coast has been at a standstill for much of Thursday morning. The reason: a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1, north of the Devil's Slide tunnels.

Ohlone to be honored before council meetings

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

On Indigenous Peoples Day, Oct. 11, the Pacifica City Council approved language to acknowledge the contributions of the Ramaytush Ohlone at every subsequent City Council meeting. 

Overpass to get major overhaul

Overpass to get major overhaul

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 1

Speakers at a recent Pacifica City Council meeting were in favor of improving the Manor Drive overcrossing but not the plan to study a potential new Milagra Drive on-ramp. 

Recommended for you