The city is asking the state transportation agency for help

The city is asking the state transportation agency for help monitoring an encampment on Caltrans right of way off of Palmetto Avenue.

 

 Adam Pardee

The Pacifica City Council is asking for Caltrans’ help to complete a laundry list of projects that together could clean up the city and provide for safer pedestrian and vehicular travel.

The list is laid out in a letter to Caltrans District Director Dina El-Tawansy from Mayor Sue Beckmeyer and Mayor Pro Tem Mary Bier. It was sent Nov. 17 and memorializes points brought up in a meeting on Oct. 16 between the city and Caltrans.

The letter asks for help with many projects.

The city continues to receive calls from motorists about congestion along Highway 1. Caltrans is gathering data and preparing an evaluation regarding the “adaptive traffic system deployment,” which responds to real-time traffic demand. Bier asked for a presentation at a City Council meeting to explain the existing conditions and the challenges of the adaptive traffic system within the next few months.

Traffic Safety Improvements include Highway 1 at Crespi Drive, Fairway crosswalks and Highway 1 crosswalks. The city received numerous complaints about pedestrian/vehicular conflicts as pedestrians cross HIghway 1, the letter states. Caltrans committed to looking at what can be done at the signalized intersections.

The letter mentions improving roadways. At the Fairway tunnel, the city would like to add a skylight to make it more encouraging for users. Directional signage is also needed so users can locate the tunnel under the highway, the letter states.

At Westport Drive, if removal of the crosswalk is not feasible, the city is asking for crossing improvements including a pedestrian beacon and directional signage to the tunnel in the near term. City leaders would like consideration of a pedestrian over-crossing in the longer term.

At Fassler Drive, the letter asks to study installation of a pedestrian actuated “no turn on red” for Fassler westbound onto Highway 1 northbound. At Crespi Drive, corral pedestrians on the west side so they are not lining up too close to the roadside, the letter states.

There is significant room for improvement for pedestrians along the Highway 1 corridor, the letter notes.

The city would also like the state transportation agency’s help with litter and vegetation management. There are a number of tree maintenance issues to be addressed along Highway 1, such as the northbound side of Shelldance Nursery near the east side of Westport Drive. Caltrans said it would also address litter and weeds surrounding the Caltrans field office on Linda Mar Boulevard.

An encampment can be seen from the air

An encampment can be seen from the air, just off of Palmetto Avenue. The city is asking for help from Caltrans to clean and maintain the area.

Photo courtesy Google Maps

The city is asking for cleanup, monitoring and enforcement at the unhoused encampment on Caltrans’ right of way. The city continues to have unhoused encampments in the north part of the city, the letter states. A single point of contact with Caltrans would be more expedient than entering it into the customer service reporting system. This would also speed clean up, the letter states.

The city would like to prioritize the Manor overcrossing and mural concept. The city completed the preliminary planning study phase and is pursuing grant money to advance this project and requests Caltrans’ support, the letter states. Any mural on Caltrans property would have to be approved by the district’s landscape architect.

City leaders would like to see an extension of the southbound right turn from Hickey Boulevard to Skyline Boulevard. The city received calls asking if it could be extended to minimize traffic impacts on Hickey Boulevard to Gateway Drive. The city is asking for Caltrans to analyze the intersection, consider widening the pavement or make striping changes.

The city would like to replace some highway signs, and asked to work together to review the damaged poles. The city wanted to ensure Pacifica’s geographical districts are correctly designated as well as arts and cultural designations, the letter states.

Caltrans agreed to inspect northern Skyline Boulevard and perform any striping refresh, the letter states.

Lastly, the letter asks for the removal of a light pole on the west side of Highway 1, south of the Rockaway Beach Avenue intersection.

 

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

