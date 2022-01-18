A change to the surf camp policies at Pacifica State Beach, first set in 2005, has been in the works since a 2020 City Council meeting when speakers and emails brought concerns about racial equity in beach access. Some surfing advocates argued that the permitting process makes it difficult for nonprofits such as Brown Girl Surf, City Surf Project and others to apply for a surf camp permit.
City Council referred the matter to the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission, which held study sessions on equitable access, said Mike Perez, director of
the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department at the Jan. 10 City Council meeting. The PB&R Commission approved the creation of a surf camp/school policy task force that met monthly from February to August, and then again in October to review the report.
The recommendations include changes and additions to the overall application qualification review, said Cindy Abbott, chair of the task force. The City Council unanimously approved the recommendations at its Jan. 10 meeting.
The changes will incorporate more permits from the Community Access Partners Program as well as support for commercial schools, Abbott said. Going forward, the city will consider the number of participants in a program as well as other factors when issuing permits, Abbott said. The city pledges to redo the application process by implementing a request for proposal process and reviewing programs that want a permit.
“Though many municipalities in California have surf camp/school permitting programs, none specifically address the need to ensure a diverse mix of inclusive programs that will expand equity in surf camps/schools. With the implementation of the task force recommendations, Pacifica will be at the forefront of providing these opportunities,” said Perez.
California Coastal Commission staff stated strong support for the development of a formal permitting system that would align with public access, recreation and environmental justice policies in the city’s local coastal land use program, Perez said.
At the task force meeting in October, staff shared that the Coastal Commission will require a permit for the
program, Perez said. The Coastal Commission is expected to respond to the
city’s application, which was submitted in December, within two to three months, said Perez.
The task force recommended a phased approach for permits to be established and announced by the PB&R Commission, Perez said
The CAPP’s request for proposal form, as well as recruitment for the CAPP application review body, should take two to three months and be completed this spring, said Perez. The application due date would be June, leaving July and August for the review period. An announcement of permits would be scheduled for early fall 2022 and the programs would begin at a date to be announced in 2023, said Perez.
A similar timeline for the commercial program would include an RFP due date and application review in
the summer with an announcement of permits in September for programs to begin in early 2023, said Perez
Abbott reviewed the task force’s 2021 recommendations at the meeting. The task force wanted to implement a Community Access Partners permit platform for unrepresented groups that considered the “load” on the beach. It also wanted to consider a calendar to schedule permitted uses, to review hours of operation and location of camps, as well as make safety and environmental considerations paramount.
There were many commenters urging City Council to pass this new recommendation. Among others, Surfrider Foundation of San Mateo County supported the new program.
Linda Lockland of the California Coastal Commission said, “I am here to concur with all the speakers. I recommend City Council adopt the recommendations. I’m very impressed with the work.”
City Council members spoke enthusiastically about adopting the recommendations.
“This is so important. I was moved to tears,” said Mayor Mary Bier.
