▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., April 10, 2023
▸ Present: Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus, Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mary Bier and Christine Boles
▸ Staff: City Manager Kevin Woodhouse, Assistant City Manager Yulia Carter
▸ Update from Congress: U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo of California District 16 addressed the council via Zoom. District 16 stretches from Pacifica to past Pescadero and also includes cities from the other side of the hill including Mountain View and Los Gatos. Eshoo spoke on several different infrastructure improvement projects that she was in support of, including addressing coastal erosion, replacing the missing section of railing at the Pacifica Pier, fixing the potholes in the Sharp Park area and lowering carbon emissions 40 percent by 2030.
“I would encourage those who are interested to visit cleanenergy.gov to learn more about the specific tax credits that are available,” she said. “Pacificans know firsthand that you are literally on the frontlines of sea level rise, and this legislation is essential to help protect the community from the impacts of our climate challenges.”
▸ Public comment on the Vista Mar project: Marge Davis from Linda Mar read a statement on behalf of Summer Lee, who could not attend the meeting. “I am speaking on … the rescission of the Vista Mar project approval because of the city’s failure to perform an (environmental study of the area)… You must rescind because a judge has agreed with the public, the experts and the minority council members, and are forcing you to do so. This is not the first lawsuit the city has lost when the public demanded more transparency and fairness.”
▸ Jim Kremer, Irene Lee and Denise Leonardi also spoke in support of the halting of the Vista Mar Project. “It’s a parcel that has a steep slope that is prone to landslides. Furthermore, removal of six heritage trees and 51 non-heritage trees is just wrong and unacceptable to that little ecosystem,” said Leonardi.
▸ Public comment on other matters:▸ Lynn Adams announced Jeri Flinn’s passing. Flinn was the first Pacific Beach Coalition and Pacifica Environmental Family president. “We are indebted to Jeri Flinn,” Adams said. The meeting was dedicated in her honor. Adams then shifted topics to a public cleanup on Saturday, April 22. “I invite the public to join anywhere you can … I also invite them afterward to celebrate at Linda Mar State Beach from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.” Pacific Coastside Television will be covering the event live.
▸ Daniel Beckman, who lives on Esplanade Avenue in Manor, mentioned that the lack of lit street lights around the trailer park area was contributing negatively toward the area’s overall safety. He cited an increased population of homeless people in the area, as well as drug use and violence. “It’s very frustrating that nothing is being done about that,” he said. Bigstyck asked the city manager to update him on the status of the lights on the Esplanade as soon as possible.
▸Gun buyback: Danielle Lacampagne is a member of Citizens for San Mateo Gun Buyback. She let the community know that there will be an anonymous gun buyback from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at 1050 Mission Road in South San Francisco. Authorities will give $100 for handguns, shotguns and rifles, $200 for assault weapons and ghost guns, and $50 for non-functioning firearms. “Suicide by gun is 3.5 times more frequent in recent years than homicide by gun in San Mateo County,” said Lacampagne.
▸ Budget session: The preliminary outlook shows $1.3 million in surplus due to positive trends in post-COVID revenues and the passage of Measure Y, which bridged the $2.7 million structural deficit from last year. On a more challenging note: “We are currently in a very difficult labor market in the Bay Area … The city has been experiencing critical recruitment and retention challenges that translate into a pretty high turnover rate,” said Carter. She said 15 percent of full-time city government positions were currently unfilled.
▸ Appointment of ad hoc subcommittee: Bigstyck and Bier were appointed to a newly created subcommittee that will develop questions to determine the satisfaction levels of Pacifica’s committee and commission members. A climate committee will be further developed in the next climate plan update and a youth advisory commission is also in the works.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
