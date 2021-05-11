Catching a ride

Coastsiders are asking for a more holistic approach to the Bay Area's sometimes confusing patchwork of available rides. Adam Pardee / Tribune

Last week, the Half Moon Bay City Council joined the Pacifica City Council by formally endorsing the Seamless Transit Principles, a set of guidelines for San Francisco and Bay Area transit operators to establish a Highway 1 bus corridor and integrate public transportation across the region.

These principles are outlined by Seamless Bay Area, a nonprofit advocating transit agencies and elected officials embrace a unified and simplified transit system for buses, ferries and trains. So far, it has been endorsed by over 34 organizations and 11 public bodies, including Alameda County, Redwood City, San Mateo and Berkeley. The seven principles listed on the nonprofit’s website include: run all Bay Area transit as one easy-to-use system, put riders first, make public transit equitable and accessible to all, align transit prices to be simple, fair, and affordable, connect effortlessly with other sustainable transportation, plan communities and transportation together, and prioritize reforms to create a seamless network.

The move comes as legislation on transit reform arrives at the state level.

Last month, Assemblyman David Chiu, of San Francisco, introduced AB 629, the Seamless and Resilient Bay Area Transit Act. The new bill seeks to integrate the region’s 27 transit systems by coordinating integrated fares, signage and wayfinding and improving access to low-income riders.

At the same meeting when Half Moon Bay council members approved the Seamless Transit Principles, they also received a presentation from SamTrans on its separate Reimagine SamTrans project, which is midway through a two-year redesign of a new bus system. It is expected to launch by summer 2022. SamTrans is weighing route alternatives to include high-frequency service, connections to rail lines and on-demand rideshares.

In Pacifica, all alternatives shorten or eliminate Route 112. Other options have Route 118 going from Pacifica to Colma BART while Route 294 would be eliminated or provide a midday weekday frequency every hour.

With SamTrans’ ridership down 65 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, Christy Wegener, a planning director for SanTrans, said it is looking for as much feedback as possible before it releases its “preferred network” this fall.

“We recognize it may be more difficult to grow new ridership considering long-term telework trends and unknown future travel patterns, but we do think we can grow more frequent ridership, and that’s really important to us as a mobility provider,” said Wegener.

Full-scale integration likely remains a long way off, said Rick Nahass, a member of the Pacifica Climate Committee and longtime advocate for improving public transportation from the Coastside into the rest of the Bay Area. Nahass said SamTrans’ initiative doesn’t address the root problem of localized public transportation, but acknowledged that project managers and staff are constrained by budgets.

Nahass believes that, with Pacifica and Half Moon Bay adopting the principles, the coast has signaled a desire for better services from transit agencies. Specifically, Nahass noted that if there was enough public input, there would be pressure on SamTrans to create a Highway 1 transit corridor, which is essentially a bus route similar to a rail line with buses staggered as frequently as 15 minutes.

The Seamless Principle would designate transportation cost by zone rather than distance. In an ideal situation, if someone wanted to travel from Half Moon Bay to San Francisco, “it wouldn’t matter if you went on a bus on Highway 92 and somehow connected with Caltrain, or took a bus up the coast,” Nahass said. “It would be the same price because you’re going from this zone to that zone.”

“In general, transit is so underfunded,” Nahass said. “And the leadership with SamTrans, which has been there for a long time, is not thinking about what could be.” 

Staff writer Jane Northrop contributed to this story.

Tags

More Stories

CoastPride has new home base in Half Moon Bay

CoastPride has new home base in Half Moon Bay

  • 0

CoastPride, a Half Moon Bay-based organization dedicated to providing services and programs designed to advance the local LGBTQ+ community, has a new home. The nonprofit has established a community center on Main Street in Half Moon Bay.

Milch announces 2021 season will be his last
featured

Milch announces 2021 season will be his last

  • Special to the Tribune
  • 0

Entering his 19th year as a head coach of varsity basketball at the high school level, including 11 at Terra Nova, Kenny Milch has announced his retirement from coaching. His last game will coincide with the end of this season.

Pier to reopen Friday, but repairs still necessary
featured

Pier to reopen Friday, but repairs still necessary

  • From staff reports
  • 0

The city of Pacifica announced on Wednesday that it plans to reopen much of the storm-whipped Pacifica Pier at on Friday. The pier has been closed since Jan. 14 after high winds and waves damaged a 40-foot section.

City to change campaign contribution limits

  • By Jane Norhrop
  • 0

A couple of new state laws prompted the Pacifica City Council to revise its campaign disclosure summary form and to reduce its campaign contribution limits.

Pacifica creates plan to meet pension liability

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System has fallen short in recent years with investments aimed at financing money needed to pay retirees. Cities in San Mateo County, including Pacifica, face annual shortfalls as a result, said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse.

New tsunami maps show increased risk in Pacifica, HMB

New tsunami maps show increased risk in Pacifica, HMB

  • By Sarah Wright and Jane Northrop
  • 0

New maps released this month reveal heightened tsunami risk to coastal neighborhoods in Pacifica and down the coastline. The maps, last updated in 2009, use new data and computer modeling to show a worst-case scenario — a magnitude 9.3 earthquake in the eastern Aleutian Islands off Alaska.

New hire combines financial, economic development roles

New hire combines financial, economic development roles

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The new role of chief financial sustainability officer for the city of Pacifica will be filled by veteran public administrator Yulia Carter. The new position combines the duties of the finance director with economic development manager.

Volunteers fill spots on city committees

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

City Council appointed several people to fill vacancies on the Beautification Advisory Committee, the Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee and the Planning Commission on March 8. All were unanimous votes.

breaking

Adult residents to be eligible for vaccines April 15

  • By Sarah Wright
  • Updated
  • 0

California state officials announced today that anyone over 50 will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on April 1, and all residents over 16 will be eligible on April 15. Plus, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced any family members taking eligible people to get their shots are also now eligible to g…

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.