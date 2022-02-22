Neighbors complained recently

Neighbors complained recently when they say hundreds of people gathered at the old stable site that is now part of a church.

Neighbors complained about what they say was a large gathering by Iglesia Ni Cristo, a church that owns the former stables at 650 Cape Breton Drive. The event occurred on Feb. 13, said Capt. Bill Glasgo of the Pacifica Police Department.

Police officers responded due to various complaints about the gathering and resultant traffic. Glasgo said there were about 300 people in attendance.

Based on the observations of the officers and complaints from the neighbors, a warning notice was issued to the person responsible for the property for a “loud or unruly” gathering pursuant to Pacifica Municipal Code section 5-28-05, Glasgo said. Although no citations or fines were issued, police officers requested assistance from the North County Fire Authority to inspect the site, Glasgo said. 

The attendees of the gathering dispersed from the property without further incident, Glasgo said. The city is evaluating whether further action is appropriate or necessary, Glasgo said.

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

City accepts recommendations on camp permitting to achieve greater equity

Day of Service goes on despite advisory

Recommended for you