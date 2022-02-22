Neighbors complained about what they say was a large gathering by Iglesia Ni Cristo, a church that owns the former stables at 650 Cape Breton Drive. The event occurred on Feb. 13, said Capt. Bill Glasgo of the Pacifica Police Department.
Police officers responded due to various complaints about the gathering and resultant traffic. Glasgo said there were about 300 people in attendance.
Based on the observations of the officers and complaints from the neighbors, a warning notice was issued to the person responsible for the property for a “loud or unruly” gathering pursuant to Pacifica Municipal Code section 5-28-05, Glasgo said. Although no citations or fines were issued, police officers requested assistance from the North County Fire Authority to inspect the site, Glasgo said.
The attendees of the gathering dispersed from the property without further incident, Glasgo said. The city is evaluating whether further action is appropriate or necessary, Glasgo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.