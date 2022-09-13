The community room was packed with eager faces on Sept. 7 as JoJo Liu led a Chinese calligraphy lesson for children and families at the Pacifica Sharp Park Library.
Liu led the more than 20 children and family members through the history of Chinese calligraphy, the tools, and the technique. As the afternoon went on Liu traveled between tables offering advice and demonstrations for the attendees.
The artist had quite a bit of expertise to share with locals, having studied the trade for more than 20 years, since she was 10 years old.
“My grandfather was a huge inspiration,” said Liu, who said her love for the craft has only grown since she began.
Liu said that Chinese calligraphy has been around for more than 3,000 years, and is one of the most traditional art forms in the world, and is truly representative of Eastern art and culture. She toes a line between traditional work and her own personal touches.
When Liu moved from Guangzhou, China, in high school, despite fewer professionals in the field, she continued to study Chinese painting and calligraphy and went on to attend Mills College, where she was trained professionally in calligraphy by an instructor. She has been teaching in-person and virtual classes for two years, and has already shared with hundreds the art of Chinese calligraphy.
While the art form spans thousands of years, Liu says there has been a spark in interest in the craft since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because people were staying at home, they were looking for something to do, something to focus on,” she said.
She added that the meditative quality of calligraphy is therapeutic and has healing properties. During a time of extreme stress, the words gave people something to focus on, and allowed them to relax and focus on the process.
A recent highlight for her was a live demonstration at the Museum of Craft and Design. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a traditional Chinese festival marking the end of the autumn harvest, and the museum invited Liu to model Chinese calligraphy through a floor demonstration, and invited others to try their hand at the craft.
Liu is a current board member for the San Francisco Chinese Arts Association, as well as a member of the American Artist Association. Her work has been published in the 2018 San Francisco Chinese Arts Association member catalog, and in the 2019 Chinese American Artists in Los Angeles member catalog.
For more information about the artist, or to check out her upcoming classes, visit jojocalligraphy.com.
Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.
