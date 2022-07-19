Years of public transportation planning will result in changes to local bus routes starting Aug. 7.
The planned service updates, called “Reimagine SamTrans,” are designed to prioritize equity, efficiency and expanded connections. The first wave of updates is mainly line consolidations aiming to increase efficiency.
Changes impacting the Coastside include the elimination of the FLX Pacifica route that presently serves the Linda Mar area. Route 110 will be extended in its place, providing a direct ride from Daly City and BART to Linda Mar.
Many of the school-oriented bus routes have been consolidated, so students using SamTrans to get to school should check the updates prior to showing up at the bus stop this August. Impacted schools include Oceana and Terra Nova high schools and Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School. Consolidations may mean longer ride times for some students.
Route 17, which runs along Highway 1, will turn into Route 117 and will run every hour. Stops at Sunshine Valley Road, Sixth Street, Cañada Cove and Pescadero will be eliminated.
Route 112 will be shortened, ending in Pacifica’s West Sharp Park neighborhood. To get to Linda Mar, riders can transfer to Route 110.
Route 140, which currently brings riders to Pacific Manor, will be eliminated. Pacifica riders can instead take routes 110 or 112.
A full list of the Aug. 7 bus line changes can be found on samtrans.com.
Research and planning for Reimagine SamTrans began in 2019. After three rounds of public outreach, the SamTrans Board of Directors approved the final set of bus network changes in March 2022.
Future changes include increased frequency on 15 routes, more weekend service on 10 routes, new routes to San Mateo County community colleges and new on-demand service areas.
Implementing the full battery of Reimagine SamTrans changes has been complicated by an operator shortage, according to SamTrans Public Affairs Specialist Dan Lieberman. SamTrans is currently offering $4,000 hiring bonuses and a paid six-week commercial driving training course to interested bus operators in an effort to boost staff.
Among the Reimagine SamTrans components on hold is an on-demand transportation service in Half Moon Bay.
The project research led to the classification of Half Moon Bay as an Equity Priority Area due to its number of carless, lower-income and/or non-white households. To meet the city’s transportation needs, the on-demand service will allow riders to book curb-to-curb rides. SamTrans hopes to launch the program sometime in 2023, according to Lieberman.
An on-demand transportation service was piloted in the Linda Mar neighborhood of Pacifica in 2019 as an alternative to fixed-line bus services. It was discontinued a year later due to low ridership. SamTrans says they are using the findings of the pilot research to influence how they implement the service in Half Moon Bay.
Ridership on SamTrans had been declining pre-pandemic, with a 10 percent
decline measured from 2010 to 2018, and it tanked in 2020 due to the pandemic. By January 2022, 60 percent of weekday and 70 percent of weekend ridership had returned to pre-pandemic levels. The service updates will mean that an additional 170,200 people in San Mateo County will be within a 5-minute walk of a high-frequency bus route, according to the final project report.
