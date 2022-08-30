Catalytic converter theft is widespread across California and has had significant impact within Pacifica. It seems theft of the pricey part of common exhaust systems is in the news daily.
Pacifica Police are still seeking several suspects after an early-morning catalytic converter theft attempt in Sharp Park in July. According to the police, a resident saw suspects attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the street. During the confrontation, one of the suspects fired several shots, which struck the front of a home.
Stories like this have become more commonplace in local, state and national news.
Catalytic converters have been common since the mid to late 1970s. As an ancillary component of car exhaust systems, these devices filter pollutants from vehicles emissions by way of chemical reaction within a honeycomb shaped component that lies at the core of the converter.
The auto parts are coveted by thieves not for their ability to filter pollutants but because of their expensive components. The precious metals inside catalytic converters include platinum, palladium and rhodium. According to moneymetals.com, rhodium’s current market price is $14,000 an ounce. This is due to a worldwide raw material shortage and skyrocketing demand for precious metals. The automotive industry spends upward of $40 billion per year on these rare elements.
Organized crime syndicates, unscrupulous buyers and the high demand for precious metals have created an irresistible black market opportunity. All it takes for a thief to make off with a catalytic converter is a cordless angle-grinder or reciprocating saw and less than three minutes. Victims are left with an expensive dilemma that can cost thousands of dollars to repair.
Meanwhile, thieves fence these stolen devices to middlemen who buy the converters for between $100 and $300 per unit and then turn them around to recyclers who net even bigger profits. As a result, a cottage industry has evolved making catalytic converter guards and related anti-theft devices.
The top targets for thieves in the West, according to CARFAX, include some of the most popular car brands on the road: Toyota Prius, Ford F-series trucks, Honda Accords, Subaru Outbacks and Foresters.
Marli Oxenholm, of Pacific Manor, parked her car in a parking garage in July while working under the assumption that it was her safest option. Thieves attempted to steal her catalytic converter by cutting into the underside of her car. This happened twice in the span of a week at the same parking garage that was equipped with security video monitoring.
She stated that after this incident, she became “extremely anxious every time I turn on my car in fear that my converter was stolen.
“I also park on the street now because it seems safer than most garages,” she said. “It is now a constant, new fear that I live with every day. Although I do have comprehensive insurance, I know how slowly these large insurance companies move on issues like this, and it’s a huge headache to deal with.”
Brian Thornton, of Westview, said that his catalytic converter was stolen from the family Prius right in front of their Westview home. “I look at people walking around the neighborhood with a bit more attention than I used to,” he said.
When asked about the rise of catalytic converter theft, Pacifica Police Capt. William Glasgo noted that it’s a problem across San Mateo County.
“Our officers have done an excellent job in patrolling our neighborhoods especially in the late evening and early morning hours. We have had several successes recently with multiple arrests,” he said. “This is attributed to the hard work and dedication of our officers.”
Glasgo suggested the following to limit catalytic converter thefts in our community:
▸Park in well-lighted areas.
▸Inscribe your VIN number on the catalytic converter.
▸Park in the garage if possible.
▸If you witness a theft taking place, call 911 immediately. Do not approach these suspects as they often possess weapons, including firearms.
Other common-sense tips to help prevent catalytic converter theft include:
▸Install motion sensors and cameras in your parking area. Post signs that they are in use.
▸Weld the catalytic converter to your vehicle(s).
▸Install a catalytic converter security system.
▸Be sure to etch the VIN or license plate number into the catalytic converter, not on the external heat shield. These etched numbers may alert scrap dealers that the part was stolen and may deter a would-be thief. These numbers may help to trace the theft back to the owner if the part gets recovered.
Anyone who has information in regard to active catalytic converter theft can contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650)738-7314.
Tips can be phoned in anonymously by calling the department's Silent Witness Tip Line at (650)359-4444.
According to automotivefleet.com, catalytic converter theft has spread rapidly across the country. From 2019 to 2020, there was a 325 percent increase in catalytic converter thefts - and the trend continued, reaching more than 52,000 catalytic converter thefts nationwide in 2021. That's more than a 1,200 percent increase over 2019.
