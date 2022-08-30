Catalytic converter theft is widespread across California and has had significant impact within Pacifica. It seems theft of the pricey part of common exhaust systems is in the news daily.

Pacifica Police are still seeking several suspects after an early-morning catalytic converter theft attempt in Sharp Park in July. According to the police, a resident saw suspects attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the street. During the confrontation, one of the suspects fired several shots, which struck the front of a home.

Pacifica appoints new interim chief during search

Retired Peninsula police chief Kirk Stratton was appointed interim chief of the Pacifica Police Department upon the retirement of Dan Steidle. Stratton will work for the city until a permanent police chief is selected in the near future, City Manager Kevin Woodhouse announced earlier this week.

A quick look at the city of Pacifica budget reveals that most of the expenses are paid for by taxes and fees, directly or indirectly. But sometimes there's an item tucked away in the small print that tells another kind of money story.

The Pacifica Planning Commission made some changes to the Sharp Park Specific Plan without finalizing a recommendation to City Council at its meeting on July 18. Their next hearing date will be Monday, Aug. 1.

People Who Care honored for service to Pacifica community

Pacificans Care offered four awards in the annual People Who Care Awards at a reception at the Little Brown Church on Thursday. The People Who Care awardees are Oceana Market, Grocery Outlet, Keira Robalino, and the Fog Fest Organizing Committee.

CARES team expands from HMB closer to Pacifica

Amid calls for shifting armed law enforcement away from calls involving mental health issues, a new collaboration was formed in Half Moon Bay this year that advocates hope could be a model for alternative emergency services countywide.

Marijuana is a common intoxication that we see in veterinary practice. The psychoactive component of cannabis is THC. When THC is consumed by a pet (usually a dog), the clinical manifestations can be quite scary for an owner.

