CARES

CARES team members Pam LoCoco and Josh Darosa are pictured at El Centro de Libertad’s Half Moon Bay offices.

Amid calls for shifting armed law enforcement away from calls involving mental health issues, a new collaboration was formed in Half Moon Bay this year that advocates hope could be a model for alternative emergency services countywide.

Now, after four months of operations, it is expanding outside city limits into the unincorporated Midcoast. It has not yet made it over Devil’s Slide.

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Police find man inside classroom

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Pacifica Police arrested a 25-year-old man, charging him with burglary, after finding him inside a classroom at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School on Friday.

City Council needs more time on General Plan

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

On Saturday, the Pacifica City Council intended to tackle a key land use document known as the General Plan, but quickly realized it would take more time to sift through the hundreds of pages and 1,200 comments the draft has generated.

Coastside housing market shows signs of cooling

  • By Grace Scullion By Grace Scullion, Special to the Tribune
  • 0

After more than a year of soaring prices and hyper-competition, the Coastside’s housing market is showing signs of cooling. That is in step with markets across the state and country. 

Collision leads to DUI arrest

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury collision near the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Hickey Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. on June 22. The driver of one of the vehicles was charged with a misdemeanor DUI after exhibiting signs of impairment.

Police emphasize fireworks rules

  • From staff reports
  • 0

As the July 4 weekend approaches, Pacifica Police are reminding residents and visitors alike of the rules governing the use of any fireworks in the city.

Fun on tap for Fourth of July

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Blasting off to a good start this Fourth of July weekend, Pacifica Recreation is hosting a “Rocket Run” that begins at 9 a.m., with check-in beginning at 8 a.m. at the Pacifica Community Center, 540 Crespi Drive on July 4. All ages and running levels are welcome, and registration costs $25.

Sea Scouts looking to expand to Pacifica, HMB

Sea Scouts looking to expand to Pacifica, HMB

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

Sea Scouts is the second oldest branch of the Boys Scouts of America. Founded in 1912, the program set out to promote better citizenship and improve Scouts’ boating skills along with providing outdoor, social and service experiences. Today the program provides a unique opportunity for young …

14 new Eagle Scouts earn honors in Pacifica

14 new Eagle Scouts earn honors in Pacifica

  • By Erin Macias, Special to the Tribune
  • 0

The leaders and parents, with American Legion Post 238 as their charter organization, are pleased to announce that 14 Scouts from Troops 256 and 4256 have completed the requirements for Eagle Scout, having been assessed by a Board of Review. All were recently found worthy of the rank of Eagl…

HMB helps PCT stay in studio

  • By August Howell
  • 0

The city of Half Moon Bay has pledged $50,000 in an effort to help Pacific Coast Television buy its Coastside studio.

Recommended for you