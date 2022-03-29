The filing deadline has passed, the roster of candidates is set and campaign signs are popping up everywhere. Election season is upon us once again, with just over two months until the June 7 primary election.
The June ballot will feature county and statewide races as well as contests for Congress and the state Assembly. With redistricting altering boundaries for the first time in a decade, voters on the San Mateo County coast will encounter some new names on the ballot.
After being represented by Jackie Speier in California’s 14th Congressional District for 10 years, the coast now falls in the 16th Congressional District. Anna Eshoo, who currently holds the seat to the south including areas from Pescadero into Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties, will vie for the seat in the newly redrawn district against six other candidates including Saratoga City Councilman Rishi Kumar who also ran against her in 2020.
The coast is not entirely new to Eshoo. The former San Mateo County supervisor represented the area in District 14 prior to another redistricting a decade ago.
In the race for California Assembly, Marc Berman, who currently represents the coast south of Half Moon Bay Airport, faces Republican Tim Dec in a new district that extends north to Daly City. A race on the other side of the hill for an adjacent assembly seat will likely attract more attention as several seasoned and rising Peninsula politicians go head-to-head on the campaign trail.
Two of five San Mateo County supervisor seats are up for grabs as Don Horsley and Carole Groom step down after serving the maximum of three terms each. Four candidates are hoping to represent Horsley’s western district, which includes the coast, starting in January.
Seven other county offices appear on the ballot. Several incumbents, including Controller Julian Raigoza, Coroner Robert Jon Foucrault, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee and Treasurer-Tax Collector Sandie Arnott are running for reelection unopposed. Clerk-Recorder Mark Church, on the other hand, faces two opponents. The race between Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and Christina Corpus, who is chief of police services for Millbrae and a Sheriff’s Office employee, is already shaping up to be a hot contest.
Primaries for governor and other statewide posts also appear on the ballot. In an unusual situation, voters will choose twice for what will seem like the same U.S. Senate seat. The first selection decides whether Alex Padilla or someone else will serve for the remainder of Kamala Harris’s term, which ends on Jan. 3, 2023. Gov. Newsom appointed Padilla to fill the seat when Harris became vice president, but the intervening election provides an opportunity for voters to choose someone themselves.
The other vote for senator fills the same seat but for the following six-year term commencing Jan. 6, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.