The construction at the top of Highway 92 was supposed to be done by Memorial Day. Then the deadline was the Fourth of July. Now it’s Labor Day, according to Half Moon Bay Public Works Director Maz Bozorginia. Here’s why it’s taking longer than expected.

In January, the winter storms caused water to start leaking out of a culvert that is located about 20 feet under Highway 92, according to Bozorginia. The excess water saturated the dirt under the road, which led to the cavern, or what many people have been referring to as a sinkhole. The roadway was closed for a time and lanes in each direction have been closed ever since.

