Coastsiders breathed a sigh of relief last week as travel over Highway 92 became more manageable. Work to repair damage caused by a series of January rainstorms continues, but the long waits for construction have stopped for now.
Caltrans is addressing two problem spots on the important artery between the coast and the bayside. The first problem was a hole that opened on Jan. 11 in the westbound lane just past upper Highway 35. The second was erosion farther to the east, that threatened to wash out the westbound lane closer to the lower lakes.
There was still no definitive timeline for when the work would be complete. However, for the most part, crews seem to have arranged for a continual flow of traffic rather than the one-way traffic control that was in place for a time.
By Jan. 21, Caltrans crews had created a break in the concrete median barrier, allowing both west- and eastbound traffic one lane of continual traffic in what had been the eastbound lanes. The original hole appears to have been filled, however work to stabilize the hillside directly to the north of the westbound lane continues.
Once that work is finished, crews will turn their attention to the eastbound lanes in the same vicinity. Caltrans spokesman Pedro Quintana said work is necessary along both sides of the road to complete permanent repairs. Quintana said Coastsiders would get a heads-up before the shift to work on the east side of the roadway.
“The idea is to continue to incorporate the two-way traffic control on the westbound side of Highway 92 to keep traffic flowing while crews work on the eastbound Highway 92,” he said in an email to the Review.
Meanwhile, Quintana said there is still some “minor work” to be done a mile to the east where the roadway curves over the lower lakes. He said that work would be finished in overnight hours, when fewer drivers would be affected. There had been one-way traffic control in that area as well for a time last week, and Quintana said such controls will be necessary occasionally during the overnight work.
Quintana gave no timeline for completion of the work.
