In 2019, the San Mateo County’s civil grand jury released a report titled “Planning for the County’s Waste Management Challenges,” suggesting significant challenges in managing waste and urging the county’s Office of Sustainability to prepare a new plan to deal with the problems addressed in the report.
Since the publication of the report, Gordon Tong, waste production program manager of the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability, says that the county has made strides in waste reduction and diversion.
“Recently, we have focused on compliance with SB 1383, which mandates the recycling of organic waste and the development of an edible food recovery program,” wrote Tong in an email to the Review. “In the fall of 2019, the county passed ordinances launching these programs and services of SB 1383 for the unincorporated county areas. Additionally, the county also developed and is in the process of implementing a campaign to reduce the amount of disposable plastic foodware in partnership with many cities in the county.”
Tong explained that this campaign, coined “Foodware Aware,” includes passing an ordinance that requires food facilities to switch to the use of fiber-based foodware, mandates restaurants only provide foodware accessories upon request, and encourages the use of reusable foodware in place of disposables.
The Office of Sustainability continues to promote its other waste reduction programs as well. They include composting at home, incorporating waste reduction into schools, which Tong said has reached more than 6,000 students this year, and hosting events to divert electronic and hazardous waste from the landfill.
By enacting SB 1383 in 2016, the state aimed to reduce the amount of organic material deposited into landfills by 50 percent below 2014 levels by 2020, and by 75 percent by 2025. It also required the state to recover and redistribute at least 20 percent of edible food that would otherwise be thrown away.
Statewide, California missed its 2020 goal and according to a recent report put out by the Little Hoover Commission, an independent state oversight agency appointed by state policymakers, the state is likely going to miss this 2025 target as well due to lack of processing capacity statewide.
Tong added that many jurisdictions have applied for waivers to extend their time frames to comply with new organic waste laws.
Specifically, in San Mateo County, Tong said that the Office of Sustainability has implemented an edible food recovery program where it works with a local food bank and core service agencies to rescue surplus edible food from large grocery stores and wholesalers.
“We’re actively working with our waste haulers to increase the number of residents and businesses subscribed to curbside organic waste collection service,” Tong wrote. “(Also) we’ve always promoted at-home composting through our composting workshops and discounts for composting bins.”
According to the 2019 civil grand jury report, limited space in landfills was also of concern. The Ox Mountain Landfill, owned by Republic Services, which serves as a landfill for waste collected in San Francisco and San Mateo counties and located off of Highway 92 just east of Half Moon Bay, was expected to reach capacity in 2034.
Tong said that the current available estimates indicate that Ox Mountain will now reach capacity by 2041, assuming no major changes in the amount of trash disposed of on a regular basis.
