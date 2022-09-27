The Department of Motor Vehicles can help seniors maintain their driving independence for as long as safely possible.
The DMV allows many renewals from the comfort of home or at a local field office. California drivers age 70 years or older have until the end of 2022 to take advantage of a temporary rule that offers driver’s license or identification card renewal online or by mail, even if a renewal notice states that the driver is required to visit a DMV field office. Anyone still needing to apply for REAL ID for the first time will still need to visit a DMV field office to complete the application process.
You can shorten your in-person visit at the DMV by starting the REAL ID application online at dmv.ca.gov and navigating to upload the required documents before making an appointment at a field office.
The DMV continues to develop approaches to streamline processes and limit the time customers spend in field offices by offering many services online that used to require an office visit. In many instances, the customer starts the process online and then is contacted later by a DMV representative through email to complete the transaction. The DMV also increased the number of items that can be taken care of at a kiosk as well as increased kiosk language options.
Anyone choosing to take advantage of the DMV’s online services to renew should try to do so upon receiving your renewal notice in the mail. Keep in mind that driver’s licenses and ID cards generally arrive in the mail within two to four weeks following renewal.
For more information or answers to questions not listed here, please visit www.dmv.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.