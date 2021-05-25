The state fire agency announced Thursday morning it would suspend all burn permits and outdoor burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties effective immediately in response to dry conditions and increased fire danger.

Cal Fire wrote in a release that it has already responded to more than 2,000 wildfires this year and asked residents to harden their homes with defensible space and prepare to evacuate. Due to climate change driving earlier spring snowmelt and warmer temperatures, Cal Fire is preparing for another dangerous fire season.

Special permits for agriculture, land management, fire training and other uses will continue to be issued, and campfires within organized campgrounds or private property are still allowed so long as they comply with campfire safety regulations.

— from staff reports

More Stories

+2
Artisanal bakery in Pacific Manor draws followers
featured

Artisanal bakery in Pacific Manor draws followers

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

A Pacifican worked hard to perfect his dream of a perfect bread loaf, and a legion of fans attest that he got it right. Rosalind Bakery, named after Matt Kosoy’s maternal grandmother, features breads, pastries and cookies in Pacific Manor Shopping Center.

Sheriff's Office kept no records of Clearview AI use
featured

Sheriff's Office kept no records of Clearview AI use

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

A Public Records Act request revealed that 18 employees of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office ran searches through Clearview AI’s facial recognition software a combined total of 3,823 times throughout 2019 and 2020. The Sheriff’s Office signed two contracts with Clearview AI, paying a tot…

Home approved for new Ohlone Point subdivision

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The first home has been approved for the property off Fassler Avenue and Roberts Road, a custom-home development formerly known as Harmony @ 1. The property is now known as Ohlone Point subdivision.

Business center tenants wary of ownership changes
featured

Business center tenants wary of ownership changes

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

Kathleen Manning keeps 30 years’ worth of treasures stored in two units at the Crespi Business Center in Pacifica. Her business, Prints Old and Rare, includes maps, books, ephemera — even a model of the defunct Ocean Shore Railroad — and only looks like a jumble to the untrained eye. She kno…

State set for June reopening

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that California may be on track for a mid-June reopening, so long as statewide COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward and vaccine distribution scales up.

Across Bay Area, vaccine registration devolves into frenzy

Across Bay Area, vaccine registration devolves into frenzy

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

Montara resident Alan Joss and his former co-worker Amy Lighter drove a combined 952 miles to get their COVID-19 vaccines. After a cumulative 10.5 hours in the car together on their way to and from appointments, they got their second Pfizer doses on Sunday at a CVS in Hanford, Calif., a smal…

County considers pay for state’s inmate firefighters

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Fire experts are predicting another hot, dry year in California, increasing the risk of wildfires a year after an especially bad season in 2020. The surge in fires has led some to consider the methods in which they are fought.

breaking

County joins pause on all J&J vaccine

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

The state of California and San Mateo County are pausing their distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in line with federal advice that came on Tuesday. Five hundred doses in the county will be temporarily suspended this week.

