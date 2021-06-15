As state firefighters eye another dry year, they hope to receive aid that was thought impossible one year ago in the early stages of the pandemic.
Due to slashed expenditures, unexpected tax revenues and increased federal assistance, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office presented a $267 billion 2021-22 fiscal year revised budget proposal last month. More than a year ago, the state expected to have a deficit. But in May, Newsom reported a $75 billion surplus for the revised budget. However, the Legislative Analyst’s Office released a report that the official surplus was closer to $38 billion.
Cal Fire is estimating it will spend an unprecedented $1.2 billion to fight wildfires. The additional $708 million is on top of a $536 million wildfire aid package signed in April, which is primarily for forest fuel reduction, fire protection grants, and promoting defensible space and home protection. Cal Fire’s total budget is expected to be about $2.4 billion, a $100 million increase from the January proposal. Roughly two-thirds comes from the state General Fund.
But even as the state enters a dry summer, Cal Fire is still not sure which projects will be funded directly from the state and which departments will have to apply for grants. The projects are prioritized by personnel distribution, weather windows and fire conditions, said Christine McMorrow, a Cal Fire communications officer, in an email to the Review. There are 500 fuel reduction projects in various stages across the state; 15 are in San Mateo County and six are in Santa Cruz County.
Last year was one of the worst fire seasons in state history. Hot temperatures and dry winds carried fires across unchecked vegetation, resulting in 4.3 million acres burned in 2020 — more than 2017 and 2018 combined. Flames destroyed more than 10,000 structures.
The budget proposal also includes a one-time $38.9 million expense for staffing 13 more fire and California National Guard crews from July through December, in addition to staffing eight more Cal Fire crews that began in April 2021.
Cal Fire Chief Tom Porter said the state is looking to hire 1,399 seasonal firefighters, most of whom will be in Southern California. This is in addition to the 5,600 firefighters already employed by Cal Fire, according to the state Department of Finance. Last year, 19,000 firefighters from Cal Fire, federal and city agencies took on the flames across the state, officials said.
Joel Abelson, a battalion chief with the North Coast Fire Authority, said the fire district that covers Pacifica was planning on applying for multiple state grants. It had already secured one through the Coastal Conservancy's Wildfire Resilience Program for Brisbane and Pacifica that will widen roads and help with fuel reduction.
“If we can reduce the fuel load now with these grants, then we can reduce the risk of large-scale fires,” Abelson said.
In a season outlook presentation to San Mateo County fire officials last week, Cal Fire CZU Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said the San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit would be fully staffed by June 7. That includes 13 engines, four of which are in San Mateo County. With the additional staffing, Cox said a third of the unit’s engines can carry four firefighters, as opposed to three.
Statewide, Cal Fire is down about 80 inmate hand crews, Cox said, mainly due to the inmates being released because of the pandemic and camp closures. The state budget provides $143 million for 16 new hand crews and expands the California Conservation Corps. Locally, the CZU unit is staffed with two inmate crews through peak fire season, a drop from five.
“When you’re getting on the scene of these fires, understand that crews will be limited, so plan accordingly,” Cox said to officials. “We don’t have the luxury of putting a lot of crews on a fire.”
