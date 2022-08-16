“Ammamak! Let’s eat!” With these last words of a Chochenyo Ohlone mealtime blessing, Vincent Medina invited a group
of Pacificans to partake in a gourmet meal based on traditional foods eaten by this area’s original inhabitants.
The invitation on Sunday followed a talk by Medina and his partner, Louis Trevino, at the Pacifica Coastside Museum. The two are the founders of Cafe Ohlone, one of the East Bay’s most intriguing new restaurants. Their presentation and the meal provided vivid evidence that the Ohlone culture — its language, people and food — is alive in the modern world.
Medina is part of the Chochenyo Ohlone tribe living in the East Bay. Trevino is Rumsen Ohlone, from the Monterey area. They gave recognition to the Ramaytush Ohlone, on whose land the meal took place.
The food served at Cafe Ohlone is made of California and Bay Area foods that grew here precolonization: greens, fruits, wild meats like venison and trout, seeds and roots. The Ohlone lived here for thousands of years, tending the land and living well on the ample, varied foods of the region.
“In our language, in Chochenyo, we have no word for famine, but we do have a word for more than enough food,” said Medina.
The enslavement of native people during the Mission era and the genocide carried out during and after the Gold Rush decimated California’s tribes, but didn’t extinguish them. Medina’s ancestors retreated to the isolated Sunol Valley, where they continued to follow their traditional ways.
“No generation of my family has ever lived away from the East Bay,” said Medina. “Colonization was hard, but that beauty went on.”
He and Trevino learned language, foods and other parts of Ohlone culture from their elders. Their vision for Cafe Ohlone is to provide a place for their community to continue to gather, to strengthen and grow their culture and to educate other people about Ohlone culture.
The restaurant started as a pop-up, but next week, on Aug. 24, it opens its new, permanent location on the UC Berkeley campus. More than just a place to eat, it will feature an immersive experience with trees, abalone shells and an evocative soundscape. A native plant garden will include traditional produce and medicinal plants interpreted with QR code technology. “Because we’re modern-day Ohlone,” said Medina.
That mix of traditional and new is a feature of the partners’ work. Medina described their attempt to replicate the role of brodiaea in the menu. Brodiaea is a native wildflower with a quarter-sized bulb that was traditionally roasted like potatoes. The plant is too scarce now to provide enough bulbs for the cafe, so Medina and Trevino went in search of a substitute.
“We tasted as many kinds of potatoes as we could to find one that tasted most like the brodiaea,” said Medina. They finally found their potato variety. “They taste so similar, we call them ‘fauxdiaea.’”
The menu for the day featured a colorful array of foods drawn from California’s bountiful plants and wildlife. The salad alone contained greens, four kinds of berries, three kinds of nuts, pickleweed from the saltmarsh, sorrel from the redwood forest, and popped amaranth seeds. There was heksen (quail eggs), hammuy (smoked trout), warépmin (caramelized oyster mushrooms), and pappas (crispy roasted potatoes).
For dessert, there were brownies baked with chia seed flour and very nontraditional chocolate, which the elders insisted must be part of the recipe.
Before the meal was served, Medina spoke a blessing in the Chochenyo language:
Our culture is beautiful.
Our people are strong.
Our elders are wise.
Our kids are cool.
It’s good that we can remember our beautiful family, the people that we come from, every day.
Let’s eat!
