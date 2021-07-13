Last year, Pacifica had very low enrollment in its Adventure Camp program due to restrictions about capacity under COVID-19, but this year it bounced back to almost full capacity, said Mike Perez, director of the city’s Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department.

This summer, PB&R offers sports camps and Adventure Camp for ages 5-12 and some virtual programming, he said. Sports camps include soccer camps, Make Me a Pro baseball and soccer, Tiny Tykes soccer for players ages 2 to 5, and adult pole walking. Virtual classes include Zumba Gold, American line dancing, Bingo and two kinds of yoga.

“We are doing well with our sports camps and very well with our Adventure Camp attendance. There are only a few spots left for the entire summer. We are starting up minimal swimming lessons and they are filling up,” he said.

Adventure campers play games indoors and outdoors and do arts and crafts, said Sydney Bliss, recreation coordinator.

“Every other Friday we will be doing a color war and that is where the groups will compete against each other and in many challenges throughout the day and there will be a winner announced at the end,” said Bliss.

Adventure Camp runs every two weeks, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until the last day, Aug. 13. Each session has three groups of 20 campers each.

“Staff begins at the high school level all the way up to the assistant camp manager who is a Sonoma State graduate,” Bliss said. “We have only three spots available for our last session starting Aug. 2 to Aug. 13.”

Families may sign up for Adventure Camp at https://apm.activecommunities.com/pacifica/Activity_Search/14392. Senior programs run by PB&R will resume in September, said Perez.

More Stories

Coast Guard plugs Pillar Point foghorn

Coast Guard plugs Pillar Point foghorn

  • By August Howell
  • 0

In an effort to respond to noise complaints while maintaining safety along the coast of San Mateo County, the U.S. Coast Guard is experimenting with sound plugs on the foghorn at the entrance of Pillar Point Harbor.

Beach Boulevard plan on agenda June 9

  • 0

The city of Pacifica hosts another in a series of meetings tonight, all aimed at explaining conceptual designs for Beach Boulevard infrastructure. The large project aims to gird the seaside neighborhood against coming climate change.

Fire council plans safer Skyline Boulevard

  • By August Howell
  • 0

As California enters what looks to be an exceedingly hot, dry summer setting the stage for wildfire, fire crews will be working on improving a portion of Highway 35 in the coming months to reduce fuel and improve access for first responders.

Harbor District considers fee for fish sales on pier

Harbor District considers fee for fish sales on pier

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

The San Mateo County Harbor District is hosting a public workshop on Thursday to consider instituting a 2.5 percent fee on earnings from off-the-boat sales at Pillar Point Harbor and Oyster Point Marina.

County shoots for 90 percent vaccination rate

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

With three COVID-19 vaccines now approved and available to anyone 12 and older, nearly 80 percent of eligible San Mateo County residents are now vaccinated, making this the fourth-most vaccinated county in the state.

Pacifica benefits from American Rescue Plan Act

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Since the last Pacifica City Council meeting addressing the budget, the city received guidelines from the U.S. Treasury governing how to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be needed: Budget projections anticipate an $11.9 million shortfall due to COVID-19 ramificatio…

