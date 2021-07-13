Last year, Pacifica had very low enrollment in its Adventure Camp program due to restrictions about capacity under COVID-19, but this year it bounced back to almost full capacity, said Mike Perez, director of the city’s Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department.
This summer, PB&R offers sports camps and Adventure Camp for ages 5-12 and some virtual programming, he said. Sports camps include soccer camps, Make Me a Pro baseball and soccer, Tiny Tykes soccer for players ages 2 to 5, and adult pole walking. Virtual classes include Zumba Gold, American line dancing, Bingo and two kinds of yoga.
“We are doing well with our sports camps and very well with our Adventure Camp attendance. There are only a few spots left for the entire summer. We are starting up minimal swimming lessons and they are filling up,” he said.
Adventure campers play games indoors and outdoors and do arts and crafts, said Sydney Bliss, recreation coordinator.
“Every other Friday we will be doing a color war and that is where the groups will compete against each other and in many challenges throughout the day and there will be a winner announced at the end,” said Bliss.
Adventure Camp runs every two weeks, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until the last day, Aug. 13. Each session has three groups of 20 campers each.
“Staff begins at the high school level all the way up to the assistant camp manager who is a Sonoma State graduate,” Bliss said. “We have only three spots available for our last session starting Aug. 2 to Aug. 13.”
Families may sign up for Adventure Camp at https://apm.activecommunities.com/pacifica/Activity_Search/14392. Senior programs run by PB&R will resume in September, said Perez.
