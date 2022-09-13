The second round of a huge estate sale in Park Pacifica, benefiting the Pacifica Historical Society, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16-18 at 7 Muir Way.
The sale includes many rooms and a yard full of a large variety of items, including collectibles (coins and dolls), jewelry, household goods, clothing, furniture, outdoor furniture and much more. On Sunday, Sept. 18, all items will be offered at half off the asking price.
The PHS also scheduled a busy fall season, starting with Fog Fest weekend, Sept. 24-25, when the Pacifica Coastside Museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday and feature historic photographs of Pacifica for sale, along with the ever-popular Pacifica Jack cheese.
At 2 p.m. on Nov. 5, PHS Vice President Steve Johnson will give a presentation on the Bay Area’s Native American tribes at the museum. The event celebrates Ohlone/Portola Heritage Day.
On Sunday, Nov. 13, Steve Okamoto will discuss Japanese-American internment at the Tanforan Assembly Center in San Bruno and the Sharp Park internment camp (on today's archery range property) that held internees during World War II.
Okamoto's talk will cover Executive Order 9066 that forced the internment and its impact on Japanese-Americans in the Bay Area. Okamoto, whose family was sent to Tanforan, is a former Foster City council member and a member of the Tanforan Assembly Center Memorial Committee.
The presentation is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Pacifica Coastside Museum.
Steve Johnson, a San Francisco tour guide, will lead a walking tour for PHS members through the Presidio beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. The focus will be on the shared history of San Francisco and present-day Pacifica.
The society’s annual potluck dinner and election night is scheduled for Oct. 26. The annual members-only holiday party at Sam Mazza Castle in Sharp Park is set for Dec. 4.
