Ofelia Lee and Christina Solomon of Bliss Original Creations had been crafting leis for graduation celebrations, but, when the pandemic hit, live high school graduations and college celebrations were canceled last year. With fewer orders coming in they had to change direction.
With individual connections to Hawaii, the pair met as parent volunteers in the PTO at Vallemar School. They started a lei business to craft something beautiful to commemorate a special event, as is often done in Hawaii. For leis, the two most popular are the very soft “lai’I” and the “firecracker lei,” which has money in it, they said.
They switched their business to sewing face masks and dog bandannas and hosting lei fundraisers for Pacifica Resource Center and Second Harvest Food Bank.
In a typical year, the women were doing 600-plus leis in the few months before graduation, they said.
One lei takes from 30 minutes to several hours to craft, depending on the design. The leis are crafted from ribbons and specialty yarns, not flowers, so they will last and become keepsakes.
Business could pick up a bit in the weeks to come. Pacifica School District Superintendent Heather Olsen said June eighth-grade promotions will be held live at an outdoor venue yet to be determined. Jefferson Union High School District Director of Communications April Vargas said May graduations will be live. Schools are still working out the details.
In the meantime, the two donated face masks they crafted to Pacifica police personnel, post office workers and other volunteers. They created a pop-up business selling dog bandannas and donated some proceeds to an animal rescue organization.
With the focus on face masks, the most popular features a drawing of a dog on a surfboard; second most popular is a face mask with the likeness of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The duo created smile face masks for children. Now that the pandemic has extended more than a year, customers are returning to replace older well-worn masks.
