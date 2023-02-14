The day before Kim Minelli, Lisa Eccleston and Lynn Gallo opened Rockaway Beach Gifts and Sweets, they made a serendipitous connection with artist Megan Nielsen — but only after tragedy struck. It was Nov. 9, 2021, the day that five vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 1 and Rockaway Beach Avenue in Pacifica.
Minelli, who was sitting in her office in Rockaway Beach Plaza, heard loud noises and went outside to see what had happened.
“There was a horrific crash,” she said. “It was like we were having an earthquake. Something had gone wrong. And when I went out there, I just couldn’t make sense of the cars.” Later, Minelli would learn that a runaway box truck had caused a traffic pile-up that sent two people to the hospital with major injuries.
Nielsen, a resident of Bend, Ore., was traveling with her husband and two young children in one of the cars that was involved in the accident.
“A box-moving-type vehicle lost its brakes on that hill and came down and entered into the highway traffic,” she said. “The person that was going on the highway hit that truck and then smacked into us first, but then there was somebody behind us and somebody on the side of us. It kind of got all five vehicles in one nasty fell swoop.”
Nielsen said that the owners of a few nearby businesses immediately started to help her family, including Grace Kavanaugh of Pedro Point Sirens and Joshua Romano of Farmers Insurance. Minelli, Eccleston and Gallo paid for the Nielsens to spend two nights at Rockaway Beach Hotel, which allowed the family to rest, make phone calls and get sorted. The family spent the next few days locating a vehicle to use, buying car seats and getting veterinary care for their dog. When it was time to leave, Nielsen stopped in at Rockaway Beach Gifts and Sweet with a card.
“We’re, like, ‘That is about the cutest card ever,’” said Minelli. Nielsen told them she had made it for her art business Little Pine Artistry, a collection of cheery designs made with watercolor, pencils and sometimes gouache that often feature animals and nature scenes. Eccleston asked to see more.
“I don’t like little tchotchke things, but the card was just so cute,” said Eccleston, who promptly bought all the inventory Nielsen had on hand, which included stickers, prints and greeting cards.
Minelli reminded her business partner that they were running a candy store, but Eccleston assured her it would be fine because Little Pine Artistry merchandise wouldn’t spoil. Rockaway Beach Gifts and Sweets and Little Pine have been working together ever since. Nielsen even makes a sticker now with a whale, crab and other marine life that bears the name “Pacifica.”
Nielsen said she and her family always think of Pacifica fondly.
“When we went and had breakfast down on the main strip, people recognized us from the accident and would buy our breakfast; it was just ridiculous,” she said. “It’s weird to say, but it was such a special experience out of a terrible accident. It was this big, bright light – everyone’s humanity and how sweet everybody is in their town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.